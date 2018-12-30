Primary school holds recruitment drive for its ‘great’ Friendship Squad

Youngsters from Mattishall Primary School have been working on their support skills as part of a recruitment drive to attract new members to its popular MPS Friendship Squad. Picture: Claire Findlay Archant

Youngsters from a Norfolk primary school have been working on their support skills as part of a recruitment drive to attract new members to its popular Friendship Squad.

The group first started at Mattishall Primary School, near Dereham, last April and has since gone on to recruit a team of 24 pupils made up of year 4, 5, and 6 children.

The MPS Friendship Squad is available at break times to support children who are having difficulties finding someone to play with or for children who need support to solve any disagreements.

Since its start, the children have designed their own logo and also chosen a uniform to wear.

And most recently they held a recruitment drive to attract new members to its fold.

A spokesperson from the school said: “This term, our year 6 MPS Friendship Squad leaders, Evie and Sam, organised a recruitment drive to attract new squad members.

“They created posters to advertise the job and application forms. They then went on to interview the candidates.”

As part of the drive, members organised training which included role play of typical playground issues. The children then had to work on their conflict and resolution skills.

The spokesperson added: “The squad thought about what qualities they needed to have to help others and together the squad have written their own working contract.

“Evie and Sam work hard to ensure this group is successful.

“They organise rotas and weekly meetings with the squad and regular meetings with the senior management team.

“The MPS Friendship Squad is a great asset to our school.”

After training, new squad member, Kiera, said: “I have learnt that no matter who you like, you have to be fair and not take sides. I enjoyed role playing friend problems.”

Another pupil, Elsie, added: “I have learnt that to be in MPS Friendship Squad you have to be trustworthy, polite, fair, caring, kind and you also have to be punctual.”

