School and nursery confirms ‘solitary case’ of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 08:53 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 19 September 2020

Sarah Mules, headteacher at East Ruston and Stalham Infant Schools and Martham Academy. Picture: Right For Success

Sarah Mules, headteacher at East Ruston and Stalham Infant Schools and Martham Academy. Picture: Right For Success

Right For Success

A Norfolk school has confirmed someone within the “setting” has tested positive for coronavirus.

Martham Academy and Nursery, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google

Martham Academy and Nursery said there was a “solitary case” of the virus - but did not say whether this was a parent, child or teacher.

Don Evans, chief executive of the Boudica Schools Trust, said: “The actions we will take in response to any confirmed or suspected Covid case are the same whether it relates to a child or adult.

“As soon as we were made aware of the positive test we contacted the dedicated Department for Education helpline and are following the advice we have received.

“We want to assure all parents and carers that we will continue to prioritise the welfare of children and staff and will take all/any decisions required to minimise risk.”

In an email sent out to parents, they have been asked not to contact the school for information.

The email, signed off by head teacher Sarah Mules, said: “We have been advised that there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the setting.

“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child. Please be reassured that for most people, Coronavirus (COVID-19) will be a mild illness.

“The school has contacted any parent/carer whose child is considered to have been in close contact with the case. The setting remains open and, providing your child remains well, they can continue to attend as normal.

“We will keep this situation under review and update you as/when anything changes.

“In the meantime, we would ask you to refrain from contacting the school for further information or updates on this case.

“Essentially, if you do not hear from us, you should assume everything is fine.”

