Pink Cadillac to SUVs - students arrive in style for prom

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:07 AM July 25, 2021   
Marsh;and Prom

Two prom goers arrive in style at Marshland High School - Credit: Paul TIbbs

Every form of transport with wheels, from a pink Cadillac to a stock car, was used as a mode of transport for students attending their leaving prom at Marshland High School.

More than 70 teenagers were supported by members of the community who watched as the students arrived at the West Walton school where they were able to enjoy their much-anticipated event.

Marshland prom

Students arrived in all kinds of transport for the leavers' prom at Marshland High School - Credit: Paul TIbbs

“The students had a fantastic time at the prom and thoroughly deserved it after such a difficult 18 months due to the pandemic and the impact on their lives. We look forward to seeing them on August 12 for their results day,” said David Saunders, assistant headteacher at the school.

Marshland prom

Students were dressed up to the nines for the Marshland High School prom - Credit: Paul TIbbs

“We are very grateful to all the parents and staff who helped make the night such a success.”

Marshland Prom

Three students suited and booted for the Marshland High School Prom - Credit: Paul TIbbs

Alongside a range of more conventional transport was an HGV, bright red VW Beetle and an array of sports cars and luxury SUVs.

marshland prom

Scenes from Marshland High School prom - Credit: Paul TIbbs

marshland prom

Scenes from the leavers' prom at Marshland High School - Credit: Paul TIbbs


Wisbech News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
person
Author Picture Icon
