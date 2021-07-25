Pink Cadillac to SUVs - students arrive in style for prom

Published: 11:07 AM July 25, 2021

Every form of transport with wheels, from a pink Cadillac to a stock car, was used as a mode of transport for students attending their leaving prom at Marshland High School.

More than 70 teenagers were supported by members of the community who watched as the students arrived at the West Walton school where they were able to enjoy their much-anticipated event.

“The students had a fantastic time at the prom and thoroughly deserved it after such a difficult 18 months due to the pandemic and the impact on their lives. We look forward to seeing them on August 12 for their results day,” said David Saunders, assistant headteacher at the school.

“We are very grateful to all the parents and staff who helped make the night such a success.”

Alongside a range of more conventional transport was an HGV, bright red VW Beetle and an array of sports cars and luxury SUVs.

