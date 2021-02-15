Headteacher pays tribute to pupils' pandemic persistence

Published: 4:34 PM February 15, 2021

A secondary school headteacher has praised his pupils for their “dedication to learning” despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Craig Jansen, of Marshland High School, paid tribute to his students’ perseverance during school closures and his staff for helping pupils get through it.

“We have been delighted at the engagement and commitment being shown by our students with their remote learning,” said Mr Jansen.

“We know that students who fail to engage with remote learning will be disadvantaged when school reopens.

“We are determined to do everything we can to support our students and their families at this difficult time.”

In addition to the usual classes, the school’s communal spirit has been kept alive by weekly inter-house challenges, aimed at building student character and encouraging them to be active citizens, particularly in such demanding times.

“We are very proud of the perseverance, respect, kindness and responsibility shown by so many of our students”, added Mr Jansen whose school is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust that runs 11 schools across West Norfolk.