Opinion

Maja Anushka on the University of East Anglia campus, where she completed two degrees between 2017 and 2022 - Credit: Maja Anushka

Being a university graduate is not easy for many reasons.

Forget the stress of the pandemic and the total disruption of a whole cohort's experience of 'the best years of their lives', for which the government refused to issue tuition refunds.

Ignore the fact that most grad jobs expect at least three years of experience 'in the industry', making it almost impossible to walk from graduation into a suitable, well-paying job.

Never mind that the young people who are keeping the NHS afloat right now had to pay thousands of pounds to become doctors and nurses.

In another blow, the Department for Education has now announced that student loan repayments will span 40 years instead of 30. After that point, the remaining balance will be wiped.

This move means that today's students will have to continue paying tuition fees until we're in our 60s.

I've spent the last four and a half years getting a Bachelors degree in English Literature and a Masters degree in Journalism.

I loved my time at uni, and was extremely lucky to be able to go.

But even in the highlights, our growing student loans loomed over all of us.

Some of my fellow students thought of their debt as 'not real money', choosing to believe that they would never earn over the threshold to start repayments.

Others struggled to support themselves on their maintenance loans and worked to the bone at part-time jobs between lectures and seminars to stay afloat.

A few weeks ago, I finished my Masters course, officially ending my time as a student.

Recently, I found myself in the midst of a conversation with fellow graduates about student debt.

Taken over by morbid curiosity, I checked my student finance account to find out what the actual figure was.

Of course, I knew it would to be hefty. Before I even applied to university, I was well aware of the outrageous cost of higher education.

However, this didn't stop me from feeling winded when the total sum popped up.

My student debt figure - Credit: Maja Anushka

My student debt stands at a staggering £72,617, having amassed almost £1,500 of interest in less than two years.

I owe £60,887 for my three years of undergraduate tuition and living costs, and £11,730 for my postgraduate loan.

I will probably never manage to fully pay off my student debt in my lifetime, but that won't stop me from being charged.

I've already started repayments for my Masters loan. By the time I'm 30 years old, my student debt will have gained around £9,000 in interest.

But I'm one of the lucky ones!

It was recently confirmed that students who start courses in September 2023 will begin repayments when they earn £25,000, rather than the £27,274 threshold I'm locked in to.

Now, students who fail their maths or English GCSE may be barred from accessing student loans at all, creating even more distance between underprivileged schools and university.

For a country that relies on university students to become healthcare workers, lawyers, teachers, journalists, scientists, and mathematicians, the UK government sure does seem hellbent on making uni less accessible.

No matter your personal opinions about tuition fees, I find it hard to believe anyone truly thinks that those who seek out higher education should be left to fend for themselves with eye-watering debt - especially when universities are still struggling to update their equipment to industry standard, often can't organise their timetabling properly, and have been crippled by Covid-19 since 2020.

Encouraging people to get degrees is almost always going to benefit British culture and the economy.

I owe the government £72,617 and yet the industry I'm a part of is absolutely vital to freedom of speech, public awareness, and holding people to account.

Without university students, companies and businesses all over the country would grind to a halt. New ideas, innovation, diversity of voices and experiences - these are all valuable things that graduates can offer.