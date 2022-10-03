Tiny village primary school is rated 'good' by Ofsted inspectors
- Credit: Google
A village primary school with just 64 pupils has been rated 'good' by the education watchdog.
Ofsted inspectors visited Magdalen Academy, near King's Lynn, in June.
Their report says: "Magdalen Academy is a happy school where everybody is valued. Pupils are safe and well cared for."
Pupils are taught a broad range of subjects. But the inspectors' report goes on: "In some subjects, however, the curriculum is not taught effectively or adapted appropriately to meet the needs of all pupils.
"Some pupils, particularly those with special educational needs or disabilities and those in early years, do not achieve consistently well."
The report says pupils are taken on trips to places such as Norwich Castle to provide "strong starts" to new topics but the curriculum is "not taught consistently well" with variation between classes and subjects.
It adds: "Teachers’ expectations of what pupils can do and how they should behave are sometimes too low.
Most Read
- 1 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
- 2 Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man
- 3 Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich
- 4 Man who died at charity boxing event in Norwich named
- 5 Bargain hunting TikToker reveals best charity shops to visit in Norfolk
- 6 Whisky distillery to release England's oldest single malt
- 7 Scaffolders taking legal action as fire bill reaches £120k
- 8 St Stephens Street revamp branded a waste of money as opening date nears
- 9 Gin house, restaurant and cocktail bar among big plans for 'boutique' hotel
- 10 Guitar legend to play at Norfolk village hall
"Leaders should ensure that all staff have the knowledge and skills they need to teach the full curriculum well."