Tiny village primary school is rated 'good' by Ofsted inspectors

A village primary school with just 64 pupils has been rated 'good' by the education watchdog.

Ofsted inspectors visited Magdalen Academy, near King's Lynn, in June.

Their report says: "Magdalen Academy is a happy school where everybody is valued. Pupils are safe and well cared for."

Pupils are taught a broad range of subjects. But the inspectors' report goes on: "In some subjects, however, the curriculum is not taught effectively or adapted appropriately to meet the needs of all pupils.

"Some pupils, particularly those with special educational needs or disabilities and those in early years, do not achieve consistently well."

The report says pupils are taken on trips to places such as Norwich Castle to provide "strong starts" to new topics but the curriculum is "not taught consistently well" with variation between classes and subjects.

It adds: "Teachers’ expectations of what pupils can do and how they should behave are sometimes too low.

"Leaders should ensure that all staff have the knowledge and skills they need to teach the full curriculum well."