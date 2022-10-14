Boss leaves controversial academy trust

The chief executive of a controversial academy trust is set to leave her role for a new post at a larger organisation.

Lynsey Holzer, chief executive of the Evolution Academy Trust has been appointed CEO of the Active Learning Trust - which runs 21 schools in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The Evolution Academy Trust, which runs 12 schools in Norfolk and Suffolk, recently came in for criticism after a decision was made to replace governors at some of its sites.

It has also faced questions over the closure of the original Angel Road Junior School site.

Ms Holzer is set to remain involved at the Norfolk-based trust until April, despite starting her new role later this month.

She said: "I’m passionate about providing an environment in schools for children to excel and for staff to enjoy their work and succeed in their roles.

"I very much look forward to working together with everyone across the Active Learning Trust and our school communities”