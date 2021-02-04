Pupils say thank you to villagers for Covid efforts with cards
Primary pupils have been spreading some lockdown cheer by sending Covid-19 greetings cards out to villagers.
The children at Ludham Primary School and Nursery made the cards to thank the local community for its hard work during the pandemic.
The cards, which each have a hand-painted rainbow on the front, have been sent to a variety of organisations such as shops, the local doctors’ surgery and church groups.
Headteacher Mark Moore said: “Everyone is working 10 times harder than usual just to keep going and the children wanted to let the community know just how much their efforts are appreciated.
“Lots of our shops are still open, serving the community in the safest way they can. The churches are going out of their way to ensure food and financial support is offered to people in need. Both the doctors surgery and village care home are doing fantastic work in very difficult circumstances.
“The cards were fun for our pupils to make and we hope they will help to put a big smile on people’s faces when they receive them through the post.”
