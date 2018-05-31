Search

Three Lowestoft-area schools to open from June 3

PUBLISHED: 16:06 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 19 May 2020

Red Oak Primary School, Lowestoft . Picture: Nick Butcher

Primary schools across Waveney are continuing to plan and prepare for a phased return to the classroom.

Pakefield Primary School. PHOTO: Nick ButcherPakefield Primary School. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

As lockdown starts to ease, and after the government announced that children in nursery, reception, year one and year six classes could potentially be the first to return to school next month, academy trusts and school leaders have been planning for the reopening.

Three Lowestoft-area primary schools have now told parents and carers of its plans to open its doors once more to select groups of children.

Reydon Primary School. PHOTO: Nick ButcherReydon Primary School. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Red Oak, Reydon, and Pakefield Primary schools – all part of the Active Learning Trust – have unveiled plans to reopen to children from Wednesday, June 3 and Monday, June 8 respectively.

Red Oak Primary, on Southwell Road, Lowestoft, has proposed opening to children in reception and years one and six, with reception children returning on June 3 and children in years one and six starting on June 4.

Red Oak Primary School, Lowestoft Picture: Nick ButcherRed Oak Primary School, Lowestoft Picture: Nick Butcher

Pakefield Primary, on London Road, Pakefield, is proposing to open to children in nursery, reception and year six, while Reydon Primary School, on Jermyns Road, Reydon, is planning for a reopening to selected groups of pupils.

In a letter to parents and carers, Heather Madsen, headteacher at Red Oak, said: “A great deal of planning has taken place with my senior leadership team and the Active Learning Trust and sadly, for the foreseeable future, our school will look and feel very different to what we are used to.

“When making a decision, I emphasise it is completely your choice whether you send your child into school and there will be no penalty notices issued if you choose not to.”

If parents choose to keep their child at home learning will “continue to be provided via the school website”.

In a letter to parents and carers, Pakefield Primary headteacher Martyn Payne said: “It is proposed that Pakefield Primary School will open to children from Monday, June 8, as long as it is safe to do so.

“It is completely your choice whether you send your child into school and there will be no penalty notices issued if you choose not to.

“School will be open from 9am to 2pm for most children.”

