Club teams up with schools in new community partnership

PUBLISHED: 07:30 21 December 2018

The after school football sessions run by Lowestoft Town FC at Phoenix St Peter Academy at Lowestoft. Travis Cole with some of the pupils. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Young aspiring footballers are being given a kick-start in developing their passion for the game, thanks to a new community link-up.

Coaches from Lowestoft Town FC are teaming up with schools in the area to provide curriculum and extra curricular sessions to children.

And after completing their first term of extra curricular sessions at one Lowestoft primary school, further coaching will be run in the New Year at other schools.

The latest community link-up comes as Lowestoft continue to forge a successful partnership to deliver football group sessions in conjunction with Sentinel Leisure Trust and the North Suffolk Football Community.

And last month Ipswich Town Academy and Lowestoft Town FC unveiled a new centre of excellence programme to benefit youth development, starting with an U13 squad for next season.

In recent weeks Andy Reynolds, Lowestoft’s first team assistant manager, and first team captain and Academy manager Travis Cole, have been working with Phoenix St Peter Academy pupils as part of their school delivery programme.

It has seen them running football sessions with boys and girls at the school in Enstone Road, Lowestoft.

Sessions at the after school club have been run by the Lowestoft coaches twice a week, and now the club will be working with other schools from January.

Andy Reynolds said: “Phoenix are the first school to get involved in the programme and it has been an opportunity for us to go into the school and work with the boys and girls in after school sessions twice a week.

“The sessions have been well attended and it is important for the club in terms of our community work.

“As well the quality coaching provided, we can signpost children to local football clubs and we have also teamed up with East Point Sports to provide discounts on kit and equipment for all of the school’s PE needs.”

In the New Year, Lowestoft will be running after school sessions at Gunton Primary Academy and Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy for children from reception age right through to Key Stage 2 pupils.

If your school would like to get involved email academy@lowestofttownfc.co.uk

Football Fridays with Lowestoft Town FC starts on Friday, December 21, from 10am to 3pm, at the Amber Dew Events Stadium. Sessions will run every Friday of the school holidays.

