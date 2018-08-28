Search

Sixth form college students enjoy ‘extraordinary visit’ to top university

PUBLISHED: 14:55 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:55 13 November 2018

A total of 38 students from Lowestoft Sixth Form College visited Cambridge University for a trip that was hailed as a major success. Picture: Lowestoft Sixth Form College

A total of 38 students from Lowestoft Sixth Form College visited Cambridge University for a trip that was hailed as a major success. Picture: Lowestoft Sixth Form College

Students were given a “great insight” into what it takes to get into a top university during a recent fact finding trip.

A total of 38 students from Lowestoft Sixth Form College visited Cambridge University for a trip that was hailed as a major success.

A total of 38 students from Lowestoft Sixth Form College visited Cambridge University for a trip that was hailed as a major success.

The students toured St Catharine’s College, which was founded in 1473 and is one of oldest colleges, and also visited Emmanuel College which, with more than 500 undergraduates, is one of the largest.

All of the students are considering applying to either Cambridge or Oxford and wanted to get a real experience of college life.

They met staff and students who gave them an insight into the university and how it operates on a day to day basis. The students received a lot of advice on how to apply, which courses to choose and how to deal with an interview as part of the application process.

With all of the students “extremely motivated” by the whole experience, Emily Smyth said: “It was an eye opening experience that has inspired me to aim high with my university application”.

Brandon Shumer said: “It was a great experience and an insight into how to get accepted at a top university”.

Eleanor Millican said: “The facilities were amazing and all the students seemed happy there, it was an extraordinary visit”.

