School given inadequate Ofsted rating

Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft in 2018. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

An academy has been given an inadequate Ofsted rating as inspectors said some of the school's decisions were not in the best interests of students.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ofsted found a number of failings at Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft during a two-day visit in June. The academy, which is based on Yarmouth Road in the town, was ranked inadequate in all but two areas.

According to the report, the school was criticised for the persistent absence of students and a lack of safeguarding for pupils who were working from home, stating the contact between the school and the pupil was "too infrequent".

Part of the report said: "The persistent absence of a group of pupils, often those eligible for the pupil premium and those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), has been too high for too long. The school's misuse of attendance reporting has disguised the issue.

You may also want to watch:

"A significant minority of pupils are not making good progress, because they are either not in lessons or in school. They do not benefit from the school's effective subject specialist teaching. Fixed-term exclusions remain above average," the report read.

However, the school was praised for their quality of teaching, learning and assessment.

"Pupils usually engage quickly and are willing participants in lessons. Relationships with teachers are strong and praise is used to encourage pupils to take an active part in their learning.

A spokesperson for the school, said: "The Ofsted report recognises a number of areas where the school has made positive progress, including in teaching and learning. However, we also know we need to improve in other aspects and a great deal of hard work has already gone into, and continues to go into, addressing these identified areas.

"As a school, we are committed to ensuring that our students receive the high-quality education that they deserve, in a safe environment where they are supported to reach their potential. We will be working tirelessly alongside students, staff, parents/carers, and the wider school community to raise standards and improve outcomes and we are confident that Ofsted will recognise the progress being made at their next visit."