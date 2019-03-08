Gallery

Sounds of the sixties showcased as school celebrates 50th anniversary in style

Two of the oldest pupils in the school cutting one of the many celebration cakes with the youngest pupil at the celebratory event. Picture: Elm Tree Primary School Archant

It was a memorable occasion that was celebrated in style.

Miss Saunders and Mrs Payne after the finale of the National Anthem at Elm Tree's celebratory event. Picture: Elm Tree Primary School Miss Saunders and Mrs Payne after the finale of the National Anthem at Elm Tree's celebratory event. Picture: Elm Tree Primary School

The chance to reminisce and look forward to the future as a primary school marked a special anniversary with a celebratory event.

The sun beamed as staff and pupils at Elm Tree Primary School in Lowestoft were joined by families and friends for a picnic and proms birthday party last Friday, June 28.

Carol Moore, who has been involved with Elm Tree Primary School for over 30 years with Grandson Max at the celebratory event. Picture: Elm Tree Primary School Carol Moore, who has been involved with Elm Tree Primary School for over 30 years with Grandson Max at the celebratory event. Picture: Elm Tree Primary School

The celebratory event was held as the school in Elm Tree Road - which is part of the Evolution Academy Trust - marked its 50th anniversary.

Celebrations began with families and friends arriving for a picnic lunch with their children, and there was a chance for the youngsters to enjoy photo opportunities at the selfie station, as well as playtime with their friends.

Lucy and Lily Moore enjoyed the celebratory event at Elm Tree Primary School in Lowestoft. Picture: Elm Tree Primary School Lucy and Lily Moore enjoyed the celebratory event at Elm Tree Primary School in Lowestoft. Picture: Elm Tree Primary School

After lunch, each class performed songs from the era in which the school was first unveiled - 1969 - or the number 50, with the chance to showcase some of the arts experiences that the children have been involved in during the academic year.

With the school's youngest children singing 'Happy Birthday,' other performances included the pupils' own versions of Hound Dog, Sweet Caroline and One Step on the Moon.

Elm Tree Primary Dance Festival children performing one of their routines at the celebratory event. Picture: Elm Tree Primary School Elm Tree Primary Dance Festival children performing one of their routines at the celebratory event. Picture: Elm Tree Primary School

The Hearing Impaired Unit, which is based within Elm Tree Primary School, recently took part in the sign2sing event and shared with the audience their signed performance of "Greatest Day" by Take That.

Carol Moore, pictured with her grandson Max, has been involved with the school as a parent and member of staff with the Speech and Language Unit for more than 30 years.

Year 4 and their rendition of “Hand Jive” at the celebratory event at Elm Tree Primary School in Lowestoft. Picture: Elm Tree Primary School Year 4 and their rendition of “Hand Jive” at the celebratory event at Elm Tree Primary School in Lowestoft. Picture: Elm Tree Primary School

Mrs Moore said: "It was the highlight of the year for the four generations of my family who attended.

"Watching every child enjoy performing with energy in front of the large crowd, including the Speech and Language, and Hearing Impaired Unit was quite emotional".

Year 6 performing at the celebratory event at Elm Tree Primary School in Lowestoft. Picture: Elm Tree Primary School Year 6 performing at the celebratory event at Elm Tree Primary School in Lowestoft. Picture: Elm Tree Primary School

The afternoon concluded with birthday cake for all 374 children, which was kindly paid for by the school parent teacher association (PTA), and was cut by the oldest and youngest children in the school.

A finale of Land of Hope and Glory, and the national anthem was conducted with pride by all the children as a sea of Union Flags were waved.

Year 6 performing at the celebratory event at Elm Tree Primary School in Lowestoft. Picture: Elm Tree Primary School Year 6 performing at the celebratory event at Elm Tree Primary School in Lowestoft. Picture: Elm Tree Primary School

A school spokesman said: "It has been real pleasure to see familiar faces of pupils from years gone by, who have children at Elm Tree today."

Lucy Moore was one of Elm Tree's leavers whose daughter is a current pupil. In addition to the role of parent, Lucy is also actively involved as Chair of Governors.

The Davey family enjoying the picnic together as Elm Tree Primary School turned 50. Picture: Elm Tree Primary School The Davey family enjoying the picnic together as Elm Tree Primary School turned 50. Picture: Elm Tree Primary School

She said: "Having been a former pupil at Elm Tree I am delighted that my daughter is now a pupil and that we have been able to enjoy the school's 50th anniversary celebrations together.

"I am also proud to be an Elm Tree school governor and recognise the hard work of the staff and children in providing a positive learning environment within the local community."

Leading up to the event all children across the school participated in a treasure hunt organised by Elm Tree staff where 50 personalised Elm Tree hand painted stones had been hidden around the school.

The stones were kindly donated by Paul Branch to commemorate the school's 50th birthday. The names of the first 50 children to find and return their hunt were announced during the picnic and they each received a commemorative stone as a keepsake of the occasion.

Headteacher Julia Halliday said: "It has been a wonderful day.

"Everyone has played a part in making it very special.

"I am very proud of all the pupils and staff.

"Elm Tree is a fantastic family and we look forward to the next 50 years with great excitement."

