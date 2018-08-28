Christmas hampers provide seasonal cheer to ‘deserving families and individuals’

Members of the Lowestoft Lions have been busy this week as they prepare to fill 80 hampers with festive food. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

A community organisation of volunteers has once again responded to the needs of others during this season of goodwill by providing numerous food parcels.

The Lowestoft Lions have been busy this week filling 80 hampers with festive food destined to bring cheer to individuals and families.

President Michael Cook said: “Our members have been fundraising over recent weeks to be able to buy more than £1,000 worth of groceries to fill the hampers.

“These have been delivered to deserving elderly people, to families and individuals that have been referred to us and to a group of grateful young mothers in supported accommodation.”

Each hamper includes a Christmas pudding, cakes, biscuits, tins of soup, fruit, vegetables and chocolate - sufficient to ensure that the recipients would have the ingredients for a good meal on Christmas day.

Mr Cook added: “We have been providing festive hampers for over 25 years and we know from the thank you letters that we receive that they are really appreciated.”