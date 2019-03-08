Gallery

'We are all incredibly excited': School's 'starring role' in hit film Yesterday

Staff and students from a Lowestoft high school will be experiencing all the glitz and glamour of a star-studded film premiere later this month.

A selected group of around 13 children and four staff from Ormiston Denes Academy will be taking to the red carpet at Leicester Square in London for the eagerly awaited premiere of Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis' latest film, Yesterday.

Several students who feature in the film will attend the national premiere on June 18 alongside a host of top names - which is likely to include cast members Ed Sheeran, Lily James and Himesh Patel - as well as enjoying a tour of the capital and an overnight stay in London.

The academy in Yarmouth Road hit the spotlight last year as it was selected as the flagship school to feature in the hit film. And with 70 students and staff starring in the movie based around the Beatles, Ormiston Denes will also host an exclusive premiere of Yesterday at the East Coast Cinema in Lowestoft as the film goes on general release on Friday, June 28.

With filming taking place in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Halesworth and Lowestoft, the high school - sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT) - was used as the main location for the classroom scenes.

The 70 students and staff members had the opportunity to star in the film alongside lead actress Lily James.

Students and staff also had speaking parts and were used as additional extras in a number of scenes outside of school, including filming at Gorleston beach and at a secret location in Bradwell.

Lily James also spent a number of days at Ormiston Denes researching her part as a teacher, as she shadowed members of staff and observed lessons to get into character.

The students also received coaching from Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle as a masterclass session was held ahead of the filming.

Stuart Aldous, assistant principal at the academy, said: "There is definitely a buzz around the school and everyone is really excited."

Hannah Morris, Head of Performing Arts at the academy, said: "We are delighted that Ormiston Denes Academy was selected as the feature school for this exciting film, and it has been such a fantastic experience for our students and the wider school community.

"Both students and staff have been hugely excited and inspired by the opportunity to see the work of two of the greats of British cinema close at hand and have really embraced every opportunity given to them.

"We are all incredibly excited to see the premiere of the film at the East Coast Cinema, with the school, students and staff members playing a starring role!"

An academy spokesman added: "To celebrate the worldwide release of the film and Ormiston Denes putting Lowestoft on the movie-making map, the school is hosting an exclusive premiere at the East Coast Cinema on Friday, June 28.

"The 240-seat local cinema will be packed full of staff, students and family members who featured in the film, with a red-carpet rolled out for their arrival."

