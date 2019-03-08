Search

Teen one step closer to dream after GCSE success while running his own theatre company

PUBLISHED: 12:02 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 22 August 2019

Casey Divall at Ormiston Denes Academy. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

A 16-year-old who set up his own theatre company has taken a leap towards chasing his dream on GCSE results day.

Kia Segev at Ormiston Denes Academy. PHOTO: Reece HansonKia Segev at Ormiston Denes Academy. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Casey Divall opened his results at Ormiston Denes Academy this morning to find a 9, three 8s, two 7s, one 6 and two distinctions.

The teenager will now go on to study at Lowestoft Sixth Form College.

He said: "I am really happy because it wasn't what I expected. I've done a lot better than I thought.

"I think the exam board were nice to us this year but that has been reflected in the grade boundaries.

"I feel like I did everything I could. Some days I was here from 8am until 6pm working, so it feels like it has paid off now.

"The school has really supported me throughout everything because I have had a difficult year, but they really got the best out of me.

"I have just opened my own theatre company and that took a lot of work looking at all of the legal things, but I am in a great place and really happy.

"I write my own shows and direct and I started doing that at school, but the best way to create my vision was to go into the outside world."

Kia Segev also landed the grades to allow her to study Law, Psychology and Music Technology at the Jane Austen College in Norwich.

She said: "I am really happy because I was so nervous and I didn't think they would be so high. It was really difficult because when you go in you think it is okay, but then you hear people discussing answers and you doubt yourself.

"After the break I'd forgotten which ones I was worried about, but now I can study the courses I want."

Mollie Murrant at Ormiston Denes Academy. PHOTO: Reece HansonMollie Murrant at Ormiston Denes Academy. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Pupils at Pakefield High School recorded the highest ever results in the school's history, with 61pc of students gaining grade 4 or higher in English and Maths.

There was also a rise of 7pc of pupils gaining grade 5 or higher in the subjects, with 39pc of pupils.

Among the top performers were Polly Wright, who achieved five 9s and three 8s, one A* and one 7; Eloise Malam, who achieved four 9s, three 8s, one 7, an A* and a distinction; and Daniel Pointon, who achieved three 9s, five 8s, one 7 and an A*.

Headteacher Anthony Walker said: "I am delighted that the hard work and conscientious approach of our Year 11s has been rewarded with results that reflect their commitment.

"Equally I am thrilled for the staff who have worked hard to bring about reforms to our curriculum and ensure that our young people had the best preparation possible as they faced the demands of their GCSE exams."

Pupils at Benjamin Britten Academy were also left celebrating after recording 60pc 9-4 grades.

Headteacher Jim McAtear said: "These results are a credit to the school, our parents, staff and our children.

"Well done to the Benji community."

