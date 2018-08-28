Young and old unite in unique celebration of town’s folk heritage

A Hildesley Court resident and a Pakefield Primary School pupil involved in the project. Picture: Warren Page Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

A popular museum has been presented with brand new pieces of art – thanks to primary school pupils and sheltered housing residents.

The Suffolk Puff comes together (l-r) Amanda Potter, Caitlin Howells, Candida Wingate. Picture: Warren Page The Suffolk Puff comes together (l-r) Amanda Potter, Caitlin Howells, Candida Wingate. Picture: Warren Page

The artwork – which was created by Pakefield Primary School pupils and residents from nearby Hildesley Court – was presented to Lowestoft Museum.

The presentation took place at an event celebrating the end of a 12-week project that brought the different generations together for regular creative get-togethers, exploring the town’s folk heritage.

Pakefield Primary pupils present artwork to Rodney Duerden of Lowestoft Museum. Picture: Suffolk Artlink Pakefield Primary pupils present artwork to Rodney Duerden of Lowestoft Museum. Picture: Suffolk Artlink

Devised and delivered by Suffolk Artlink, the Lowestoft Folk project explored the folk art and associated folklore of Lowestoft through collections held in Lowestoft’s museums.

The new artwork was a joint creation by young and old, inspired by artefacts they’d found in Lowestoft Museum.

Last term, a group of pupils from Pakefield Primary School regularly visited residents at Hildesley Court over a three month period for a programme of creative sessions led by professional artists.

Together, they listened to stories, shared tales of their own family heritage and created beautiful artworks inspired by the folk tales and artefacts they found in Lowestoft Museum’s collections.

Candida Wingate, Suffolk Artlink project officer, said: “It was clear how much the different generations enjoyed being together and how pleased they were that they’d had this opportunity to make things, share their stories and learn from one another.

“The new artwork is based on the Suffolk Puff quilt displayed in the Museum and is full of personal stories and pictures.”

Similar artworks were also presented to Hildesley Court and to Pakefield Primary.

Suffolk Artlink will also be creating four partnerships between primary schools and their nearby residential homes in Lowestoft. Suffolk Artlink has now moved to Carlton Colville Primary School, who will be getting creative alongside folk at Britten Court residential home this term.

For more information about Suffolk Artlink, visit www.suffolkartlink.org.uk