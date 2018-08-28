Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Young and old unite in unique celebration of town’s folk heritage

PUBLISHED: 11:06 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 07 February 2019

A Hildesley Court resident and a Pakefield Primary School pupil involved in the project. Picture: Warren Page

A Hildesley Court resident and a Pakefield Primary School pupil involved in the project. Picture: Warren Page

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

A popular museum has been presented with brand new pieces of art – thanks to primary school pupils and sheltered housing residents.

The Suffolk Puff comes together (l-r) Amanda Potter, Caitlin Howells, Candida Wingate. Picture: Warren PageThe Suffolk Puff comes together (l-r) Amanda Potter, Caitlin Howells, Candida Wingate. Picture: Warren Page

The artwork – which was created by Pakefield Primary School pupils and residents from nearby Hildesley Court – was presented to Lowestoft Museum.

The presentation took place at an event celebrating the end of a 12-week project that brought the different generations together for regular creative get-togethers, exploring the town’s folk heritage.

Pakefield Primary pupils present artwork to Rodney Duerden of Lowestoft Museum. Picture: Suffolk ArtlinkPakefield Primary pupils present artwork to Rodney Duerden of Lowestoft Museum. Picture: Suffolk Artlink

Devised and delivered by Suffolk Artlink, the Lowestoft Folk project explored the folk art and associated folklore of Lowestoft through collections held in Lowestoft’s museums.

The new artwork was a joint creation by young and old, inspired by artefacts they’d found in Lowestoft Museum.

Last term, a group of pupils from Pakefield Primary School regularly visited residents at Hildesley Court over a three month period for a programme of creative sessions led by professional artists.

Together, they listened to stories, shared tales of their own family heritage and created beautiful artworks inspired by the folk tales and artefacts they found in Lowestoft Museum’s collections.

Candida Wingate, Suffolk Artlink project officer, said: “It was clear how much the different generations enjoyed being together and how pleased they were that they’d had this opportunity to make things, share their stories and learn from one another.

“The new artwork is based on the Suffolk Puff quilt displayed in the Museum and is full of personal stories and pictures.”

Similar artworks were also presented to Hildesley Court and to Pakefield Primary.

Suffolk Artlink will also be creating four partnerships between primary schools and their nearby residential homes in Lowestoft. Suffolk Artlink has now moved to Carlton Colville Primary School, who will be getting creative alongside folk at Britten Court residential home this term.

For more information about Suffolk Artlink, visit www.suffolkartlink.org.uk

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

School loses fight for survival after failing to find emergency funding

St Nicholas House Prep School, North Walsham. The company behind the school has gone into liquidation after the school closed in December. Picture: ARCHANT

Amazing Norwich City mural appears in city - or does it?

Mock up mural of Emi Buendía. PIC Supplied by Ben Stokes.

Norfolk and Waveney battered by strong winds – with more on the way

A tree was brought down on Costessey Lane in Ringland on the edge of Norwich by strong winds overnight. Picture: Supplied

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Human remains thought to have been found after building fire

Police remain on the scene at Victory Road Picture: ARCHANT

Could a Jamie Oliver rescue deal see the restaurant stay?

Work continuing on the Jamie Oliver Italian restaurant, Royal Arcade, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Man charged with producing cannabis after police find 244 plants in house raid

A man was arrested after more than 240 cannabis plants were found in a house in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Denise Bradley

Opportunities for new heroes in much-changed Norwich and Ipswich squads

Emi Buendia was one of seven City players to make their derby debut in September Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Police ‘filling the gap’ to transport patients for medical help, warns federation chairman

Andy Symonds, chairman of Norfolk Police Federation. Picture Andy Symonds
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists