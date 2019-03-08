Search

Awards evening celebrates 'educational excellence'

PUBLISHED: 13:03 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 24 July 2019

Hosted by Ormiston Denes Academy, the first-ever Lowestoft Community Awards have been hailed a success. Gunton Primary Academy pupils and headteacher Mr Jordan with Phil Aves, of Lowestoft Rising. Picture: Ormiston Denes Academy

Archant

Fantastic role models and pupils who've overcome barriers to learning have been honoured during an inaugural awards ceremony.

Hosted by Ormiston Denes Academy, the first-ever Lowestoft Community Awards has been hailed a success.

Hosted by Ormiston Denes Academy, the first-ever Lowestoft Community Awards has been hailed a success.

Held on July 10 at a packed Christchurch in Lowestoft, students from primary schools across Lowestoft received a range of awards after being nominated by their teachers.

After Ormiston Denes had invited all primary schools in north and south Lowestoft to forward student nominations, nine primary schools were represented at the inaugural event.

After Ormiston Denes had invited all primary schools in north and south Lowestoft to forward student nominations, nine primary schools were represented at the inaugural event.

Schools in attendance were Blundeston Cevcp School, Corton VC Primary School, Grove Primary School, Gunton Primary Academy, Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy, Red Oak Primary School, Roman Hill Primary, St Margaret's Primary Academy and Westwood Primary School.

With the pupils represented ranging in ages from Nursery to Year 6, the nominations included those who have been a fantastic role model, have made significant progress and achievement and overcoming barriers to learning.

Stuart Aldous, assistant principal at Ormiston Denes Academy, hosted the awards ceremony with each school heading to the front of the church to receive their awards from Lowestoft Rising change manager Phil Aves.

Mr Aves also gave a speech at the event, as he thanked Ormiston Denes Academy for creating the awards evening and he also praised the students and staff of all Lowestoft schools for their continued endeavours and ever-lasting support.

The final speech was from departing Year 11 Ormiston Denes student Casey Divall, who spoke about the importance of taking opportunities.

Each student received a certificate and a goody bag, as well as a photograph and a chance to meet the Ormiston Denes mascot, Oscar.

Mr Aldous said: "We hosted the awards evening as a celebration to highlight the really good work that is going on.

"With nine primary schools attending, around 60 awards were presented to a student from each year group who had overcome barriers or shown educational excellence.

"It was a great success and we are looking to extend the event next year, recognising the achievements of teachers and support staff within the schools as well."

