'Lily James was really lovely': Academy students to mix with stars at Danny Boyle film premiere
PUBLISHED: 17:09 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 09 June 2019
Archant
It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, which has helped to inspire high school students.
Just over a year ago, youngsters from Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft had turned up at school on a weekend to see it transformed into a movie set - and now the excited youngsters are preparing for another occasion that they won't ever forget.
For a selected group of 13 children and four staff are set to grace the red carpet in just over a week's time at the exclusive star-studded film premiere of Yesterday in London.
This unique chance to rub shoulders with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Lily James and Himesh Patel comes after they appeared in the Danny Boyle film.
Classroom scenes with the Downton Abbey and Cinderella actress Lily James were filmed in a maths room at the academy, which becomes Lowestoft Academy for the Beatles-inspired movie.
One of the teenagers has a speaking role, after the youngsters auditioned in front of Danny Boyle, and in total 70 students and staff members have roles in three scenes of the film.
Lily James also spent a number of days at Ormiston Denes last year as she researched her part as a maths teacher by shadowing members of staff and observing lessons to get into character.
Among the students preparing to hit London for the exclusive premiere of the hit film are Aimee Cervie, 15, Daisy Parr, 15, Del Flack, 14, Eve Westgate, 12, Oliver Breach, 15, Briony Williamson, 15, Stephanie Sullivan, 15, Erin Cook, 14, and Ethan Smith 16.
Del Flack, from Lowestoft, gets the opportunity to tell Lily James 'you're late miss!' in his speaking role.
He admitted: "It was just amazing."
Daisy Parr, also from Lowestoft, said she was thinking of pursuing a career in acting after this.
She said: "It was a really good experience for us.
"Lily James was talking to us between takes, she was really lovely."
Stephanie Sullivan said: "The whole thing from back then to now has been fantastic - I have really enjoyed it."
Admitting they were all now feeling "so excited for the premiere," Oliver Breach said: "It is a bit surreal now it is getting closer."
Aimee Cervie added: "To go to London, for what is probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, we are so grateful to everyone."
Erin Cook added: "We are really lucky to have this opportunity."
Admitting they all loved the music and songs of The Beatles, they also enjoyed dancing and "jumping up and down" on Gorleston beach for the concert scene - where 'Help' was performed.
Briony Williamson said: "We were all getting signatures from Lily James - she was really nice and took her time with us.
"She was so down to earth. It will be even more surreal to meet her again."
Ethan Smith added: "Danny Boyle spent a lot of time helping us too."
With the movie starting and ending at the Latitude Festival, one of the scenes sees Eve Westgate enjoying part of the festival.
Of the filming, she said: "I knew who Lily James was, but I did not realise she was stood there behind me - it was crazy."
Hannah Morris, head of performing arts at the school, added: "I am really proud.
"They stepped up so well and were professional from the beginning to the end - we have really enjoyed it."