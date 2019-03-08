Gallery

'Lily James was really lovely': Academy students to mix with stars at Danny Boyle film premiere

Students from Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft in the spotlight. They will be off to London for the premiere of Yesterday, having appeared in the hit film. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, which has helped to inspire high school students.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students from Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft received this invite to go to London for the premiere of Yesterday, having appeared in the hit film. Pictures: Mick Howes Students from Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft received this invite to go to London for the premiere of Yesterday, having appeared in the hit film. Pictures: Mick Howes

Just over a year ago, youngsters from Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft had turned up at school on a weekend to see it transformed into a movie set - and now the excited youngsters are preparing for another occasion that they won't ever forget.

For a selected group of 13 children and four staff are set to grace the red carpet in just over a week's time at the exclusive star-studded film premiere of Yesterday in London.

Students from Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft in the spotlight. They will be off to London for the premiere of Yesterday, having appeared in the hit film. Pictures: Mick Howes Students from Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft in the spotlight. They will be off to London for the premiere of Yesterday, having appeared in the hit film. Pictures: Mick Howes

This unique chance to rub shoulders with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Lily James and Himesh Patel comes after they appeared in the Danny Boyle film.

Classroom scenes with the Downton Abbey and Cinderella actress Lily James were filmed in a maths room at the academy, which becomes Lowestoft Academy for the Beatles-inspired movie.

Students from Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft with Hannah Morris, head of performing arts at the school, who will be off to London for the premiere of Yesterday, having appeared in the hit film. Pictures: Mick Howes Students from Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft with Hannah Morris, head of performing arts at the school, who will be off to London for the premiere of Yesterday, having appeared in the hit film. Pictures: Mick Howes

One of the teenagers has a speaking role, after the youngsters auditioned in front of Danny Boyle, and in total 70 students and staff members have roles in three scenes of the film.

Lily James also spent a number of days at Ormiston Denes last year as she researched her part as a maths teacher by shadowing members of staff and observing lessons to get into character.

A poster promoting the hit film Yesterday. Pictures: Mick Howes A poster promoting the hit film Yesterday. Pictures: Mick Howes

Among the students preparing to hit London for the exclusive premiere of the hit film are Aimee Cervie, 15, Daisy Parr, 15, Del Flack, 14, Eve Westgate, 12, Oliver Breach, 15, Briony Williamson, 15, Stephanie Sullivan, 15, Erin Cook, 14, and Ethan Smith 16.

Del Flack, from Lowestoft, gets the opportunity to tell Lily James 'you're late miss!' in his speaking role.

Students from Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft, who will be off to London for the premiere of Yesterday, having appeared in the hit film. Pictures: Mick Howes Students from Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft, who will be off to London for the premiere of Yesterday, having appeared in the hit film. Pictures: Mick Howes

He admitted: "It was just amazing."

Daisy Parr, also from Lowestoft, said she was thinking of pursuing a career in acting after this.

Staff from Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft will be off to London for the premiere of Yesterday, after the school's involvement in the hit film. Hannah Morris, Kevin Oldman and Stuart Aldous. Pictures: Mick Howes Staff from Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft will be off to London for the premiere of Yesterday, after the school's involvement in the hit film. Hannah Morris, Kevin Oldman and Stuart Aldous. Pictures: Mick Howes

She said: "It was a really good experience for us.

"Lily James was talking to us between takes, she was really lovely."

Students from Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft with Hannah Morris, head of performing arts at the school, who will be off to London for the premiere of Yesterday, having appeared in the hit film. Pictures: Mick Howes Students from Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft with Hannah Morris, head of performing arts at the school, who will be off to London for the premiere of Yesterday, having appeared in the hit film. Pictures: Mick Howes

Stephanie Sullivan said: "The whole thing from back then to now has been fantastic - I have really enjoyed it."

Admitting they were all now feeling "so excited for the premiere," Oliver Breach said: "It is a bit surreal now it is getting closer."

Aimee Cervie added: "To go to London, for what is probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, we are so grateful to everyone."

Erin Cook added: "We are really lucky to have this opportunity."

Admitting they all loved the music and songs of The Beatles, they also enjoyed dancing and "jumping up and down" on Gorleston beach for the concert scene - where 'Help' was performed.

Briony Williamson said: "We were all getting signatures from Lily James - she was really nice and took her time with us.

"She was so down to earth. It will be even more surreal to meet her again."

Ethan Smith added: "Danny Boyle spent a lot of time helping us too."

With the movie starting and ending at the Latitude Festival, one of the scenes sees Eve Westgate enjoying part of the festival.

Of the filming, she said: "I knew who Lily James was, but I did not realise she was stood there behind me - it was crazy."

Hannah Morris, head of performing arts at the school, added: "I am really proud.

"They stepped up so well and were professional from the beginning to the end - we have really enjoyed it."

You may also want to watch: