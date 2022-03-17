Promotion

Construction is a thriving industry that is vital to our economy and communities – and with the recent rise in demand for skilled workers in the sector, there has been a major push for more young people to build their careers in construction.

Here, we look at how two leading construction companies, Lovell and Morgan Sindall Construction, are working to ensure their apprentices achieve success, along with some of the benefits that the industry offers.

1. There’s a diverse range of careers to choose from

While construction is typically associated with trades like bricklaying, plumbing and roofing, off-site roles in IT, HR, communications, sales and more are also needed to see a project through to completion.

“There's a real diversity of careers,” said Sam Millson, HR business partner at Morgan Sindall Construction. “Whether you're interested in being on site and among the hustle and bustle or whether you prefer an office environment."

Lovell and Morgan Sindall Construction offer apprentice and trainee programmes – and not just for those leaving school. Degree apprenticeship opportunities are available in sought after roles such as management and quantity surveying.

2. You’ll earn while you learn

Apprentices earn a competitive salary and, depending on their age and the type of apprenticeship they undertake, are entitled to a range of company benefits.

Alongside their role on the job, apprentices also complete educational courses. This is all paid for by their employer, and combining work with study is a great way to put theory into practice.

“We tend to find that our quantity surveying degree students leave with firsts, because they're doing it on site four days a week,” said Bruce Boughton, Lovell’s people development manager.

“They tend to get very good quality degrees, as well as progressing their career, earning decent money and not having any student debt at the end of it.”

3. There’s plenty of support available

Difficulties can occur in any job, and knowing that support is available from your employer can make a huge difference.

Apprentices at Lovell and Morgan Sindall Construction have multiple avenues of support throughout their course. Their line manager is on hand to help on site, and both companies offer mentors, who meet with them off site and oversee their apprenticeship, providing support for any issues at university, college, work or in their personal life.

“Once they’re with us, we will really look after them,” said Sam. “We do everything we can to make sure they have a successful career with us.”

Apprentices get opportunities to meet lots of new people and take part in exciting events - Credit: Lovell/FOUR Agency

4. Lots of exciting opportunities are on offer

Lovell and Morgan Sindall Construction encourage apprentices to get involved in all sorts of activities – from additional learning to new company projects and local events.

“A big part of our apprentices’ role is that they have to be ambassadors,” said Sam. “They’ll all do at least three or four activities a year with schools or the Norfolk Skills & Careers Festival, for example.”

Bruce said that Lovell’s apprentices can complete training outside of their course, giving them a deeper understanding of their role and the company. “They'll meet loads of people,” he added. “We give them a toolkit, we give them PPE... everything they need to make a successful start in their career.”

5. You’ll be in a secure and enriching career

“If you go into construction, you really have got a job for life,” said Sam. “We’ll always need to build new schools and hospitals – there will never stop being a demand for it.”

She added that qualified quantity surveyors, design managers and architects are in high demand at the moment, and apprentices can help to fill this skills gap.

Bruce concluded: “What I love about construction is: it's a meritocracy, so whenever you start – whether it's from GCSE or A Levels or degrees – you’ll rise through the organisations in construction. Depending on your hard work and your potential, nothing holds you back.”

To find out more about apprenticeships in the construction industry, please visit:



