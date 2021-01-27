Motoring giant pledges more than 600 brand new laptops to appeal
- Credit: Neil Didsbury
Car manufacturer Lotus has donated more than 600 brand new laptops to children in need as part of the Every Child Online campaign ran by this newspaper alongside Norfolk Community Foundation and Norfolk County Council.
The Hethel-based company donated 625 brand new Chromebooks in an attempt to bring disadvantaged children up to speed with online learning.
An estimated 6,000 in the county are without a digital device to complete online lessons, with 1,000 families believed to have no way at all to connect to the internet.
Ivan Sarti, executive director of IT at Lotus UK, said the company had donated the laptops to give every child the opportunity to succeed regardless of background.
He said: “We are proud to be able to support the call for more laptops by donating over 600 brand new devices which will be distributed across the county.
"At Lotus, we believe that talent must always be given the chance to succeed and that begins with education, so we are delighted to be able to offer these devices, enabling children to continue learning and interacting with their peers whilst at home.”
Norfolk County Council received the new Chromebooks yesterday, on the day that donations to the campaign exceeded 1,000 devices.
John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “This generous donation will go a long way to make sure no child in the county is left behind by the pandemic. One device will make a difference to a whole family, not just one child.
“The response so far from individuals and businesses like Lotus is testament to the sense of community in Norfolk. But there is still a way to go to reach our goal so we are appealing to other businesses that may have spare ex-corporate devices that could help a child connect to their education.”
Most Read
- 1 Escape to the Country names 'north Norfolk's seaside capital'
- 2 Anger as woodland used as 'playground and dustbin'
- 3 Pretty thatched cafe business on Broads for sale for £75,000
- 4 Former village pub for sale as home
- 5 Extent of Norwich Prison Covid outbreak revealed
- 6 First look at five new homes released for sale at popular site in Taverham
- 7 Before and after: How has Norwich changed over the years?
- 8 Report into woman's murder by jealous ex: 'Employers must do more'
- 9 Mansion for sale for £2.5million with helicopter pad
- 10 Fit for a king or queen: 'Castle' for sale at auction for £650,000
Those wishing to donate equipment to the Every Child Online campaign should email devices@norfolk.gov.uk.
To donate funds visit www.norfolkfoundation.com/every-child-online/
Email casey.cooper-fiske@archant.co.uk to let us know how you're getting involved.