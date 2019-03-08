Lord Mayor pays visit to green fingered students growing their prospects

Lord Mayor Martin Schmierer visited the horticulture area at City College Norwich. Photo: Submitted Archant

The Lord Mayor of Norwich has visited City College to find out more about the impact a specialist horticulture course is having on the lives of young people with learning disabilities.

The horticulture area at City College Norwich serves as a base for a series of personalised learning programmes, focused on preparation for life after college and the world of work.

As well as growing flowers at the college and planting beds in prominent locations across the city, the students also undertake work placements with local employers.

Horticulture Enterprise lecturer John Attoe said:

"It's been fantastic for the students to have this opportunity to talk to the Lord Mayor about what they do here and the big strides forward they have made in confidence, independence and readiness for employment. The group has worked really well as a team, which will stand them in good stead when they go on to get jobs."