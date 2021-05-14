Call for longer school days as part of £13.5bn catch-up plan

Published: 8:44 AM May 14, 2021

Longer school days should be introduced so pupils who have lost learning amid Covid. - Credit: PA

Longer school days should be introduced so pupils who have lost learning amid Covid can take part in social and academic activities, a report suggests.

A three-year funding package of £13.5 billion is required to reverse the disruption to pupils' education due to the pandemic, according to the Education Policy Institute (EPI) think tank.

Ministers should extend school hours, offer more incentives for teachers to work in "challenging areas", and allow some pupils to retake the year as part of its education recovery plans, the report said.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has already made £1.7 billion of catch-up funding available in England to help children who have faced disruption from school and college closures due to Covid-19.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson has confirmed that a change to the summer holidays and longer school days are being looked at. - Credit: PA

Education secretary Gavin Williamson has confirmed that a change to the summer holidays and longer school days are being looked at as part of the long-term recovery plan for pupils who have missed out on lessons while tutoring schemes will be expanded.

But the think tank said ministers will need to put in place an ambitious, multi-year programme of support.

The report recommended a variety of policies to support pupils, including extending school hours to host sports clubs, social activities, games, pastoral support and academic programmes.

Students have seen education disrupted and spent months of remote learning from home. - Credit: PA

It said summer wellbeing programmes should be open to all school-aged children, rather than just targeted at Year 7s, and the Government should introduce a new right for pupils to repeat a year of education, where it is supported by their parents, to tackle extreme cases of learning loss.

David Laws, executive chairman of the EPI, said: "Over the last year, children have fallen badly behind in their learning, and those who are disadvantaged have suffered most acutely.

"If the pandemic is not to scar this generation of young people, the Prime Minister needs to put in place an ambitious education recovery plan, based on sound evidence and sufficient funding."

Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, has said the decision to allow mock exam results for A-level students is "bewildering". Picture: PHIL MORELY - Credit: Archant

Former local head Geoff Barton, who is now general secretary of the ASCL headteacher union, said extending school hours and opting for summer schemes "have a great deal of merit as long as they are properly resourced and do not increase the workload of leaders and teachers to an even more unsustainable level".

He added: "But there are also many other very important proposals in this package, including increased funding for disadvantaged children in the early years, and disadvantaged students in 16-19 education, which seem so obviously right that the Government simply must act."

A report has urged ministers to put in place an ambitious, multi-year school catch-up programme. - Credit: PA

The think tank added that extra payments given to teachers to work in "challenging areas" should be doubled to £2,000 a year, extended to existing teachers, and focused on the poorest 20-25pc of schools - and extra funding should be given to schools to hire mental health support workers.