News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Call for longer school days as part of £13.5bn catch-up plan

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 8:44 AM May 14, 2021   
Children arrive at primary school

Longer school days should be introduced so pupils who have lost learning amid Covid. - Credit: PA

Longer school days should be introduced so pupils who have lost learning amid Covid can take part in social and academic activities, a report suggests.

A three-year funding package of £13.5 billion is required to reverse the disruption to pupils' education due to the pandemic, according to the Education Policy Institute (EPI) think tank.

Ministers should extend school hours, offer more incentives for teachers to work in "challenging areas", and allow some pupils to retake the year as part of its education recovery plans, the report said.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has already made £1.7 billion of catch-up funding available in England to help children who have faced disruption from school and college closures due to Covid-19.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson

Education secretary Gavin Williamson has confirmed that a change to the summer holidays and longer school days are being looked at. - Credit: PA

Education secretary Gavin Williamson has confirmed that a change to the summer holidays and longer school days are being looked at as part of the long-term recovery plan for pupils who have missed out on lessons while tutoring schemes will be expanded.

You may also want to watch:

But the think tank said ministers will need to put in place an ambitious, multi-year programme of support.

The report recommended a variety of policies to support pupils, including extending school hours to host sports clubs, social activities, games, pastoral support and academic programmes.

Student learning from home

Students have seen education disrupted and spent months of remote learning from home. - Credit: PA

Most Read

  1. 1 Tax inspectors probe 240 furlough fraud cases in Norfolk and Suffolk
  2. 2 Norfolk campsite voted third best in UK
  3. 3 Driver in hospital after BMW car ends up in ditch
  1. 4 'Very small' number of Indian Covid variant cases in Norfolk
  2. 5 Lorry driver admits causing deaths of two people in A47 crash
  3. 6 9 pubs and restaurants which have had lockdown makeovers
  4. 7 Social distancing stops fish and chip shop's restaurant opening on May 17
  5. 8 Norfolk lorry drivers clocked for nearly 200 traffic offences in three days
  6. 9 Hospital opens new £625,000 cancer wellbeing and support centre
  7. 10 Indian variant could hamper roadmap, Norfolk health expert says

It said summer wellbeing programmes should be open to all school-aged children, rather than just targeted at Year 7s, and the Government should introduce a new right for pupils to repeat a year of education, where it is supported by their parents, to tackle extreme cases of learning loss.

David Laws, executive chairman of the EPI, said: "Over the last year, children have fallen badly behind in their learning, and those who are disadvantaged have suffered most acutely. 

"If the pandemic is not to scar this generation of young people, the Prime Minister needs to put in place an ambitious education recovery plan, based on sound evidence and sufficient funding."

Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, has said the decis

Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, has said the decision to allow mock exam results for A-level students is "bewildering". Picture: PHIL MORELY - Credit: Archant

Former local head Geoff Barton, who is now general secretary of the ASCL headteacher union, said extending school hours and opting for summer schemes "have a great deal of merit as long as they are properly resourced and do not increase the workload of leaders and teachers to an even more unsustainable level".

He added: "But there are also many other very important proposals in this package, including increased funding for disadvantaged children in the early years, and disadvantaged students in 16-19 education, which seem so obviously right that the Government simply must act."

A report has urged ministers to put in place an ambitious, multi-year school catch-up programme.

A report has urged ministers to put in place an ambitious, multi-year school catch-up programme. - Credit: PA

The think tank added that extra payments given to teachers to work in "challenging areas" should be doubled to £2,000 a year, extended to existing teachers, and focused on the poorest 20-25pc of schools - and extra funding should be given to schools to hire mental health support workers.

Norwich News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Michael Crowe, who has been reported missing from his home in Norwich

Norfolk Live

Missing man found by off-duty police officer

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A family meet a llama on the opening day of Kilverstone Wildlife Park

The rise and fall of a beloved Norfolk wildlife park

Derek James

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks on the A47 are causing delays.

£5m roadworks on A47 cause delays - and months more to come

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Gavin Wright has been jailed after being convicted of sexually assaulting two victims over a 10 year period.

Man jailed for 24 years for raping and sexually assaulting two girls

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus