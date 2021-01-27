Norfolk teacher in national campaign for switching careers

Published: 10:31 AM January 27, 2021 Updated: 10:50 AM January 27, 2021

A Norfolk teacher has featured in a national campaign to encourage more people to consider a career in the classroom.

Danielle Payton, a design and technology teacher at Long Stratton High School, has backed the Get Into Teaching campaign.

It comes as a campaign survey of 2,400 people found 41pc in this region said they had started the new decade with long-term career plans, but of those almost three quarters (71pc) said they had to adapt them due to the pandemic.

The majority were inspired by the work of key workers with 66pc expressing admiration for the work of teachers in particular.

Long Stratton High School. - Credit: EDP pics © 2007

Ms Payton, who switched into teaching three years ago after working in fashion, said: “Deciding to train as a teacher is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I’ll never regret the career I had before as it taught me a lot, and the life experience I gained has been invaluable to bring into the classroom.”

• For more information about teaching as a career and to register your interest visit getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or call the hotline on 0800 3892500.