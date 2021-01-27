News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk teacher in national campaign for switching careers

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:31 AM January 27, 2021    Updated: 10:50 AM January 27, 2021
Danielle Payton, a design and technology teacher at Long Stratton High School.

Danielle Payton, a design and technology teacher at Long Stratton High School.

A Norfolk teacher has featured in a national campaign to encourage more people to consider a career in the classroom.

Danielle Payton, a design and technology teacher at Long Stratton High School, has backed the Get Into Teaching campaign.

It comes as a campaign survey of 2,400 people found 41pc in this region said they had started the new decade with long-term career plans, but of those almost three quarters (71pc) said they had to adapt them due to the pandemic.

The majority were inspired by the work of key workers with 66pc expressing admiration for the work of teachers in particular.

Long Stratton High School. Photo: Nick Butcher

Long Stratton High School.

Ms Payton, who switched into teaching three years ago after working in fashion, said: “Deciding to train as a teacher is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I’ll never regret the career I had before as it taught me a lot, and the life experience I gained has been invaluable to bring into the classroom.”

• For more information about teaching as a career and to register your interest visit getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or call the hotline on 0800 3892500.

