High school seeks new headteacher in bid for ‘outstanding’ status

Published: 5:04 PM June 1, 2021

Long Stratton High School is seeking an 'outstanding' leader to take over as its new headteacher. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk high school is seeking to recruit an ‘ambitious strong leader’ as headteacher as it bids for ‘outstanding’ status.

Long Stratton High School is advertising for a replacement for outgoing head Dr Roger Harris who is set leave to take over the running of Taverham High School at the end of this academic year.

Enrich Learning Trust, which oversees the school, which has 610 pupils, said it was seeking an “outstanding, ambitious, integrous leader” who is “passionate about students’ learning and has high expectations of all learners”.

Dr Roger Harris who is leaving Long Stratton High School to take over a s the new headteacher of Taverham High School. - Credit: Taverham High School

When Dr Harris was appointed in 2016 he said his number one priority was to improve exam results.

During his four years the number of pupils achieving top GCSE grades in maths and English has risen to above the local and national average.

The job description says the successful candidate will build on the improvements.

It states: “This is an excellent opportunity to join a high performing research-led school that seeks further improvement on its journey to realise Outstanding status.”