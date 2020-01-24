Search

Two schools shut due to heating problems

PUBLISHED: 08:11 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:11 24 January 2020

Norfolk County Council have announced two schools have closed on Friday. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

No hot water and a boiler failure have shut two Norfolk schools.

Norfolk County Council said St Mary's Church of England Junior School at Long Stratton and The Clare School will be shut on Friday.

St Mary's school is closed due to a boiler failure.

Pupils at The Clare School, on South Park Avenue in Eaton, have been unable to go to school since Monday due to no hot water or heating.

A post on Norfolk County Council's website said: "There continues to be no hot water or heating in school. School will remain closed until the end of the week with further updates on Facebook and this site as appropriate. This has been a very difficult decision to make and we are sorry for any inconvenience that has been caused."

The council said work was underway to ensure the building reopens on Monday.

