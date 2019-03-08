Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

'Inadequate' playgroup is taking steps to improve, inspectors say

PUBLISHED: 11:53 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 16 April 2019

Forncett Village Hall, where Forncett Playgroup is based. The playgroup has had its Ofsted rating raised from 'inadequate' to 'requires improvement' after a recent inspection. Picture: Google Maps

Forncett Village Hall, where Forncett Playgroup is based. The playgroup has had its Ofsted rating raised from 'inadequate' to 'requires improvement' after a recent inspection. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A south Norfolk pre-school rated “inadequate” by Ofsted is making strides towards improvement.

Inspectors visited Little Tractors Playgroup in Forncett St Mary near Long Stratton in March – just four months after it was given the education watchdog's lowest ranking.

But the latest inspection report says a newly recruited supervisor has introduced targeted plans to support staff's professional development to address issues outlined by Ofsted.

In order to meet its requirements as an early years education provider, Ofsted said the playgroup must support staff to develop more consistent teaching to help challenge children and improve partnerships with parents to promote consistency in children's learning.

The playgroup was praised for its effective safeguarding measures, support for children's wellbeing and development of their social skills, but weaknesses in teaching were said to be holding back progress.

Most Read

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Delight for campaigners as beauty spot is spared from development

Michelle Newton, West Road resident, and Geoff Hood, Valley View resident at Costessey, delighted that a planning application for 83 homes on the field behind them off Farmland Road, has been rejected. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Lives are being torn apart’: Family’s heartache after son moves out of All Hallows hospital after 14 years

Ed Spashett, 32, has been living at the nursing home in Bungay for 14 years. Pictured here with his mother, Sandra Bell. Picture: Contributed by Sandra Bell

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Town centre road closed for seven weeks

Rothbury Road in Wymondham will be closed for seven weeks while the pavement is resurfaced. Photo: Google

‘It took them just four minutes to break-in’ - Snow hero devastated after thieves steal £4,000 worth of tools

Jonathan Court has had four of his chainsaws stolen. Picture: JONATHAN COURT

Rare Siberian bird spotted in Norfolk pub garden

A Pallas's warbler photographed at Weybourne Camp in 2015. Picture: MOSS TAYLOR

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists