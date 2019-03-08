'Inadequate' playgroup is taking steps to improve, inspectors say

Forncett Village Hall, where Forncett Playgroup is based. The playgroup has had its Ofsted rating raised from 'inadequate' to 'requires improvement' after a recent inspection. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A south Norfolk pre-school rated “inadequate” by Ofsted is making strides towards improvement.

Inspectors visited Little Tractors Playgroup in Forncett St Mary near Long Stratton in March – just four months after it was given the education watchdog's lowest ranking.

But the latest inspection report says a newly recruited supervisor has introduced targeted plans to support staff's professional development to address issues outlined by Ofsted.

In order to meet its requirements as an early years education provider, Ofsted said the playgroup must support staff to develop more consistent teaching to help challenge children and improve partnerships with parents to promote consistency in children's learning.

The playgroup was praised for its effective safeguarding measures, support for children's wellbeing and development of their social skills, but weaknesses in teaching were said to be holding back progress.