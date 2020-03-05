Search

Advanced search

School workout with Olympic gymnast to fund new equipment

PUBLISHED: 16:26 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 05 March 2020

Olympic gymnast Kristian Thomas encourages the children at Little Snoring Primary Academy in their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Olympic gymnast Kristian Thomas encourages the children at Little Snoring Primary Academy in their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

A Norfolk primary school had a visit from a world, European and commonwealth medallist and Team GB gymnast.

Little Snoring Primary Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLittle Snoring Primary Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Little Snoring Primary School were visited by Kristian Thomas, the Olympic gymnast, on March 4.

The sportsman did a sponsored fitness circuit with the children to raise money for new sports equipment.

He then held an assembly demonstrating his gymnastic skills and let this children know 'anything is possible if they work hard.'

Victoria Langley, the deputy head teacher at the school said: "It was brilliant, the children loved it.

Little Snoring Primary Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLittle Snoring Primary Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"It was really good fun having Kristian come into the school, it will hopefully encourage pupils to get into sport, raise their aspirations and follow their dreams."

Mr Thomas was a long standing member of both the England and Great Britain men's teams and was part of the British team that won gold in the 2012 European Championships.

The school have already raised £800 with a final total being announced next week.

Olympic gymnast Kristian Thomas with some of the children at Little Snoring Primary Academy during his visit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOlympic gymnast Kristian Thomas with some of the children at Little Snoring Primary Academy during his visit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Little Snoring Primary Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLittle Snoring Primary Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Children at Little Snoring Primary Academy enjoying their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChildren at Little Snoring Primary Academy enjoying their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Children at Little Snoring Primary Academy enjoying their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChildren at Little Snoring Primary Academy enjoying their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Children at Little Snoring Primary Academy enjoying their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChildren at Little Snoring Primary Academy enjoying their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Children at Little Snoring Primary Academy enjoying their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChildren at Little Snoring Primary Academy enjoying their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Children at Little Snoring Primary Academy enjoying their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChildren at Little Snoring Primary Academy enjoying their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Olympic gymnast Kristian Thomas encourages the children at Little Snoring Primary Academy in their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOlympic gymnast Kristian Thomas encourages the children at Little Snoring Primary Academy in their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Olympic gymnast Kristian Thomas encourages the children at Little Snoring Primary Academy in their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOlympic gymnast Kristian Thomas encourages the children at Little Snoring Primary Academy in their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

Little Snoring Primary Academy head teacher, Victoria Langley helps some of the children with their press-ups in their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLittle Snoring Primary Academy head teacher, Victoria Langley helps some of the children with their press-ups in their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Olympic gymnast Kristian Thomas encourages the children at Little Snoring Primary Academy in their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOlympic gymnast Kristian Thomas encourages the children at Little Snoring Primary Academy in their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Delays for drivers after A47 crash

The scene of a multi-car crash on the A47. Picture: Archant

‘No effect to Norwich flights’ after regional airline Flybe collapses

pic: Archant

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of woman in 20s found

Nightingale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Medical centre shuts for deep clean after patient had ‘coronavirus symptoms’

Fakenham Medical Practice. Picture: Submitted

‘Do not walk home alone’: Schools’ warning after boy asked to get in van

A van had pulled up next to a 14-year-old boy as he walked to school in Highland Way, where the driver asked the boy to get into his van. Photo: Google Maps

Mark Armstrong: Why Norfolk pair deserve success at Inter Counties Cross Country Championships

Norfolk athletes will be competing at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships this weekend. Picture: Mark Hewlett

Woman’s £3,000 housing benefit fraud

Caxton Road, in Beccles. PHOTO: Google Maps
Drive 24