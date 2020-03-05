School workout with Olympic gymnast to fund new equipment

Olympic gymnast Kristian Thomas encourages the children at Little Snoring Primary Academy in their sponsored fitness circuits. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

A Norfolk primary school had a visit from a world, European and commonwealth medallist and Team GB gymnast.

Little Snoring Primary School were visited by Kristian Thomas, the Olympic gymnast, on March 4.

The sportsman did a sponsored fitness circuit with the children to raise money for new sports equipment.

He then held an assembly demonstrating his gymnastic skills and let this children know 'anything is possible if they work hard.'

Victoria Langley, the deputy head teacher at the school said: "It was brilliant, the children loved it.

"It was really good fun having Kristian come into the school, it will hopefully encourage pupils to get into sport, raise their aspirations and follow their dreams."

Mr Thomas was a long standing member of both the England and Great Britain men's teams and was part of the British team that won gold in the 2012 European Championships.

The school have already raised £800 with a final total being announced next week.

