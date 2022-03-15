Litter picks could net hundreds of pounds for schools and groups

Schools and community groups are invited to try to win £200 prizes by picking up litter in Broadland and South Norfolk. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Schools and community groups which help to clean up Norfolk with litter picks could win £200 prizes.

South Norfolk Council’s Big Litter Pick and Broadland District Council’s Big Broadland Litter Pick launched this week.

The councils are asking schools and community groups in the districts to help rid their areas of rubbish - with prizes of £200 to spend on supporting the community.

The councils provide advice and equipment, and when the event is finished, they arrange for the litter to be collected.

The litter picks run until the end of June and every school and community group taking part has the chance to win one of 20 prizes of £200.

Every group taking part will be given a £20 voucher to spend on their group, charity or local community.

Details are at www.southnorfolkandbroadland.gov.uk/keeping-streets-clean/volunteer-litter-pick-area