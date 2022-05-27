Pupils learn in the fast lane with sports car visit

Year 3 pupils at Lionwood Junior School with the Porsche that came to visit - Credit: Lionwood Junior

The issue of school parking is always a contentious one.

But there were no complaints at all when a flashy Porsche pulled up on the playground of Lionwood Junior School in Norwich.

It was part of a project to inspire Year 3 pupils at the school to write about futuristic cars in literacy.

Pupils were treated to a visit from a member of staff at Porsche Centre Norwich, who brought with him a brand new sports car to show off.

Youngsters were allowed to ask questions, sit in the car and even hear the engine roar - before writing about their experiences.

Year 3 teacher Beth Southwell said: "It was great to get Porsche into school - the children were so excited to have the chance to get up close and even sit in the car."

The supercar received rave reviews from pupils, with Jerri from class 3D commenting: "I would have loved to drive it - but I was too small."