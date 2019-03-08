The sky's the limit for pupils after school welcomes new learning bus

Cawston Church of England Primary Academy open its latest facility - the Sky Learning Bus. Picture: CAWSTON PRIMARY

Pupils at a north Norfolk school are being encouraged to reach for the sky following the official opening of their new learning bus.

Cawston Church of England Primary Academy open its latest facility - the Sky Learning Bus. One pupil gets behind the wheel. Picture: CAWSTON PRIMARY Cawston Church of England Primary Academy open its latest facility - the Sky Learning Bus. One pupil gets behind the wheel. Picture: CAWSTON PRIMARY

Cawston Church of England Primary Academy, off Aylsham Road, first welcomed the unique four-wheeled classroom back in 2016.

Now the blue double decker has been transformed into the school's latest facility - the Sky Learning Bus.

Sharon Brett, assistant headteacher at the school which is based in the village between Aylsham and Reepham, said: "The vision of making a multi-purpose space from an old bus parked on the playground has been an ambitious task for the community, which has only been possible with the help of a grant from Tesco Bags of Help and lots and lots of volunteers.

"With all hands on deck, an exciting addition to the playground has been created."

Pupils will be able to use the bus for role-play driving, seats have been retained to provide an area of relaxation and somewhere for pupils to enjoy reading a book, a low-level table has created a space for Lego building and imaginative play, and another for a puzzle corner and craft area. The area around the bus will provide a music shack and mud kitchen, complimented by an all-weather surface.

Mrs Brett added: "The number on the front is the age of the school and we look forward to changing it every year.

"In addition to Tesco, we would like to thank carpenter Mark Andrews, electrician Andrew Fowler, Adam Overton of Overton Limited Consult Build Manage, Jake McKee of Floorless, builder James King, and many other parents and staff who have invested their time into this project.

"Thank you on behalf of all the children past, present and future."

The bus was first brought to the school after it was successfully won at an auction in Wymondham. Purchased with money raised by the group Friends of Cawston Primary School, its volunteers had devoted their time to fundraising for it for more than two years.

After consulting with the children and owing to its blue colour, the school decided to name it the Sky Learning Bus and paint it with clouds and rainbows.