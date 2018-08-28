Search

Advanced search

Language experts win prestigious award for fifth year in a row

PUBLISHED: 16:53 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:55 02 December 2018

Language experts La Jolie Ronde have won a prestigious education award for the fifth year in a row. Picture: La Jolie Ronde

Language experts La Jolie Ronde have won a prestigious education award for the fifth year in a row. Picture: La Jolie Ronde

Archant

Language experts who have been immersing their young pupils in the French culture have won a prestigious education award for the fifth year in a row.

La Jolie Ronde have been successfully teaching early language learning to nursery and primary aged children in the UK for 35 years.

Their hard work and success was recognised at the What’s On 4 Kids Awards 2018 where it won the Best National Licensed Activity for five to 12 year-olds.

The learning providers teaching method involves immersion in French from the beginning and repetition of language through fun games, songs and activities.

It hosts French and Spanish classes in Norwich, Bradwell and Martham.

Amanda Dagg who has been running French classes from age five plus in Bradwell for 12 years, said: “Winning this award for the fifth year in a row brings with it a great deal of pride.

“I love my job and would like to thank everyone who voted.

“We have once again demonstrated how popular our language classes are with parents and carers and the children we teach.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First warnings issued to drivers who idled engines in Norwich city centre

Norwich City Council has issued its first warnings for idling engines in the city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video WATCH: First look at BBC One’s moving Christmas trailer filmed in Cromer

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Updated Ed Balls to step down as Norwich City chairman

Ed Balls will step down from his role as Norwich City chairman on Boxing Day Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I’m ashamed’: Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Vegan food stall quits Norwich Market as trading becomes ‘increasingly difficult’

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe, co-owners of the Bia Vegan Diner, pictured on the stall on Norwich Market in 2016. The pair are closing their market stall to find new premises in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Drink-driver five times the limit is among first arrests in Christmas crackdown

Sergeant Peter Howlett, from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing. Picture: IAN BURT

Vegan food stall quits Norwich Market as trading becomes ‘increasingly difficult’

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe, co-owners of the Bia Vegan Diner, pictured on the stall on Norwich Market in 2016. The pair are closing their market stall to find new premises in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Linnets pay price as chances are squandered – again

King's Lynn Town celebrate Michael Clunan's opener at Redditch Picture: Paul France

Person rescued from car crash by fire service

Firefighters were called to rescue people from a lift in Great Yarmouth Photo: Denise Bradley

First warnings issued to drivers who idled engines in Norwich city centre

Norwich City Council has issued its first warnings for idling engines in the city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast