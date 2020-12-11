School adopts new logo featuring historic Norwich city gate

Published: 1:38 PM December 11, 2020

A Norfolk independent school has unveiled a new logo based on a historic city gate that once stood in Norwich.

After a recent merger Langley School has two separate historic 100-acre sites, making it one of a kind in Norfolk.

Langley pre-prep and prep school at Taverham Hall, and the senior school and sixth form in Loddon, are both now under its new branding.

Headmaster Jon Perriss, pupils and new Langley School logo that will be used at both sites in Loddon and at Taverham Hall. - Credit: Tim Stephenson Photography

The new Langley logo itself features St Giles Gate, which once stood facing Earlham Road until it was demolished in the 18th century. It is a nod to the school’s history and its Norwich roots having been located in St Giles in the early 20th century.

Headmaster Jon Perriss said: “We are one school, with shared values and a community spirit that defies the distance between our sites.

St Giles Gate once stood in Norwich. - Credit: Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery

“In fact, having two campuses is one of our strengths, with the space for a forest school, outdoor classrooms and indoor swimming pool at the prep school; while at the senior school we have full time and flexi boarding, the Langley Football Academy directed by Grant Holt, and a high-performing sixth form.”

