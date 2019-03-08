School's national commendation for promoting staff and student wellbeing

Search

PUBLISHED: 09:55 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 14 May 2019

Langley School has won a wellbeing award for schools from Optimus Education, developed in partnership with the National Children�s Bureau. Picture: Langley School

Langley School

A Norfolk independent school has been commended for its work to support wellbeing.

Langley School has received the wellbeing award for schools, developed in partnership with the National Children's Bureau to recognise schools which promote the mental health and emotional wellbeing of staff and pupils.

A report compiled for the award said the testimony of parents and pupils showed the impact of the school's ongoing work around wellbeing. "One pupil explained how the school provided 'a haven of consistency, normality and familiarity' and had supported her to achieve her goals."

Dominic Findlay, headmaster at Langley School, said: "I am delighted we have been successful in achieving the Wellbeing award. We face daily challenges, stresses and much more but these are made easier knowing that we can provide the right support for our pupils and staff."

