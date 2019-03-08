'I am delighted': School's praise for A-level students

After a nail-biting wait to receive their marks, students of Langley School have celebrated their A-level scores on results day.

Hundreds of students across the region tore open their all-important results envelope on Thursday morning (August 15) to reveal the future paths.

Headmaster of Langley School, in Loddon, Dominic Findlay said: "We are all delighted with the results gained by our leaving year 13 students this year.

"We wish all our students, whatever their pathway may be, the best of luck for the future and would like to thank them all for their contribution to school life over the past few years."

Following the announcement of the results, the school revealed 77pc of the results were A*-C, that A* to B results were 54pc and A*-A were at 34pc.

Mr Findlay said: "We have seen an increase across the board in all areas and are especially pleased that our A* to A percent has increased to 34pc."

Tim Dowden, who is head boy at the school, scored four A* grades in mathematics, further mathematics, physics and chemistry.

Mr Dowden also had a A grade in EPQ plus a grade eight in music. He has been offered two scholarships in leadership and sports from Sheffield university to study engineering.

Jaimeen Shah, graduate of the Langley Football Academy, achieved two A* and an A grade and will be heading to Warwick to study economics. Ollie Ashworth secured a professional contract at Leicester Tigers and an unconditional offer from Nottingham Trent, to study business.

Mia King, who is deputy head of the school and captain for the hockey team, took an unconditional offer to study events management at Sheffield Hallam.

Flynn Drinkell and Will Grisley, who are both members of the first XI Cricket team will be moving to Nottingham and Birmingham respectively to study management and business and law. Polly Papworth, who is a leader in the equestrian team, achieved ABB and will be taking up an unconditional place at Nottingham Trent University.

Charles Townsend, an elite polo player, achieved A*AA and will be taking a gap year to consider his options.