Norfolk school becomes first accredited forest school provider in county
- Credit: Archant
A Norfolk school is celebrating becoming the first recognised forest school provider in the county.
Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall has received approval from the Forest School Association (FSA) to become a Forest School Provider.
The forest learning approach, where children learn outdoors, has gained popularity in recent years, and originates from Scandinavia.
While there are many schools which offer it – including several in Norfolk – in October 2017 the association launched a new scheme to give schools accreditation.
Headmaster Mike Crossley said: 'Outdoor learning has always been such an integral part of pupils' lives here on our idyllic 100-acre woodland site since 1921 and this has been significantly enhanced by the integration of Forest School within our curriculum over the past 10 years.'
You may also want to watch:
Most Read
- 1 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
- 2 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 3 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
- 4 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
- 5 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
- 6 In pictures: The Norfolk town where fairground rides changed forever
- 7 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
- 8 Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved
- 9 8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood
- 10 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed