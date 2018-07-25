News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk school becomes first accredited forest school provider in county

Lauren Cope

Published: 10:31 AM July 25, 2018    Updated: 11:18 PM October 9, 2020
Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall has been made an accredited Forest School Provider. Picture: Tim Stephenson - Credit: Archant

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall has been made an accredited Forest School Provider. Picture: Tim Stephenson - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk school is celebrating becoming the first recognised forest school provider in the county.

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall has been made an accredited Forest School Provider. Pict

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall has been made an accredited Forest School Provider. Picture: Tim Stephenson - Credit: Archant

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall has received approval from the Forest School Association (FSA) to become a Forest School Provider.

The forest learning approach, where children learn outdoors, has gained popularity in recent years, and originates from Scandinavia.

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall has been made an accredited Forest School Provider. Pict

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall has been made an accredited Forest School Provider. Picture: Tim Stephenson - Credit: Archant

While there are many schools which offer it – including several in Norfolk – in October 2017 the association launched a new scheme to give schools accreditation.

Headmaster Mike Crossley said: 'Outdoor learning has always been such an integral part of pupils' lives here on our idyllic 100-acre woodland site since 1921 and this has been significantly enhanced by the integration of Forest School within our curriculum over the past 10 years.'

