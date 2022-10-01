Primary school rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted inspectors

King's Oak Academy in King's Lynn, which has been rated inadequate by Ofsted - Credit: Google

A primary school has been rated inadequate by the education watchdog.

Ofsted inspectors visited the King's Oak Academy in Gaywood, King's Lynn, in May.

They said the quality of education, early years provision and leadership at the school were all inadequate.

"Pupils, including the youngest children in early years, do not access a well-taught curriculum," their report says. "They do not make the progress of which they are capable."

While pupils are happy and enjoy playing in the school's spacious grounds, some do not behave well and some lessons are disrupted.

"Most pupils try hard to behave well," the report goes on. "However, a minority of pupils find it much harder and do not receive enough support to improve their behaviour.

"Staff do not have high enough expectations or strategies to support pupils in developing good behaviours independently."

Inspectors say leaders have "a generous view of the quality of education in the school" and have not prioritised staff training.

The school, on Parkway, has 158 pupils. It became part of the Unity Academies Trust in July 2021.

"The trust has been too slow to act to address the weaknesses in curriculum provision," the inspectors' report adds. "Some of its work has been hampered by staffing absence."

Inspectors say leaders need to ensure a consistent approach to the teaching of reading across the school.

They say books pupils are given to read do not always match their reading ability and some do not learn to read quickly and fluently.

They add: "Teachers have not had enough training to knowledgeably deliver a well-planned curriculum. As a result, the delivery of the intended curriculum is weak in several areas.

"Leaders need to make sure that teachers have the training and support needed to deliver the curriculum effectively to pupils."

The school's predecessor, Howard Infant and Nursery School, was rated good when last inspected in 2017.



