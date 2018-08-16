Students in West Norfolk and the Fens celebrate A-Level success

Published: 1:12 AM August 16, 2018 Updated: 11:18 PM October 9, 2020

Initial fears and nerves were replaced with smiles and celebration as students across West Norfolk receive their A-Level results.

At King's Lynn's KES Academy, some 61pc achieved an A* - C grade, which is a slight improvement on last year's 60pc.

One of the high achievers is Molly Lawson, 18, who gained an A* in psychology, A* in classics and A in history.

She was delighted to find she has secured her place at Lancaster University to study history.

'I wasn't expecting to do as well as I did,' she said. 'I am so excited and so happy, I phoned my mum and she is really proud.'

Chloe Watson, 18, woke up to find she had been accepted into Keele University to study medicine, which calmed her nerves before she collected her envelope.

She had gained an A* in maths, A in biology and B in chemistry, which is better than what she had been expecting. She added: 'I am really happy.'

Parents Catherine and Neil Watson said; 'We are just blown away, she put in so much hard work and we are so pleased.

'We are looking forward to having a doctor in the family to after us when we're older.'

Ruiheng Wang, 18, achieved an A in maths, B in biology and B in chemistry and will be studying chemistry at the University of East Anglia.

He said he will be celebrating with a meal with his family, adding: 'I am excited to start uni.'

Mason Garrod, 18, who will be studying creative writing at Essex University after achieving an A in English literature, A in classics and B in English language, said: 'I am just really relieved and blown away. Ever since I was little I always enjoyed writing so I hope to be an author one day.'

Principal Lloyd Brown said he was delighted with the improved results this year, adding: 'It is all down to the hard work of staff and students and parents support which is absolutely critical for students.

'We have seen some really strong subject results but we have still got a long way to go to be where we want to be.

'I wish all the students well.'

Around 73pc of students at Springwood High School achieved an A*-C grade, which is lower than last year's 77pc pass rate.

The highest performing student was Florence Chung, who gained 4*A grades in her chosen subjects and will go on to study at a university in Hong Kong.

Four Springwood students have bagged the grades to study medicine at university - Kaveeta Malhi at Oxford University, Sam Reynolds at University of East Anglia, Joseph Lawrence at King's College, London and James Wilkinson at Hull University.

Students are also seeking international challenges with Abigail Peters gaining a full scholarship to study at Columbia University in New York.

Executive headteacher Andy Johnson said: 'This has been a phenomenal year for Springwood Sixth Form students.

'They have all worked incredibly hard alongside our dedicated staff and have seen the fruits of their labour today.'

At the College of West Anglia, 99pc of students passed their A-Levels with 78pc achieving an A* - C grade - a significant jump from 47pc in 2017.

Phoebe Cox, from Emneth, achieved an A in English, A in sociology and C in biology and will go on to study animal care.

She said: 'I chose to study A-levels as I thought they would give me more diversity in what I learned.'

Principal David Pomfret said: 'I am delighted with this year's A-level results and couldn't be prouder of our students' accomplishments.

'Not only did they achieve a 99pc pass rate, but 78pc of all grades awarded were at C or above, this is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our talented students and staff.

'I wish our students the very best for the next step in their careers, whether that be further study or employment.'

Wisbech Grammar School celebrated a remarkable leap in students achieving A* to C grades, from 76pc last year to 87pc this summer, their highest results in several years.

Some of the highest performing students are Katy Landles with two A* in English literature and history and a B in French, Eden Cooper with two A* in textiles and biology and an A in chemistry, and Anna Kober with two A* in biology and chemistry and an A in maths.

Tarn Chamberlain James will be taking up a place at Cambridge University to read veterinary medicine after achieving two A* in biology and chemistry and an A in physics.

He said: 'I am overwhelmed with my results and excited about my future at Cambridge University.

'Nothing is insurmountable and if you feel like you are struggling, take a step back, breathe and ask for help from your teachers as you are not alone.'

Meanwhile, Alison Horby, director of sixth form at Downham Market Academy, said they were 'delighted' with another year of 'pleasing' results, which were testament to the hard work of students and staff.