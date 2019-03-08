National Youth Theatre hosting pop-up auditions in west Norfolk

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:10 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 28 March 2019

A flash mob by the National Youth Theatre at a previous Royal Norfolk Show. Photo: Autumn Lewis.

Autumn Lewis

Budding young actors in west Norfolk have the chance to show off their skills at pop-up auditions for the National Youth Theatre (NYT).

Paul Roseby, director of National Youth Theatre, pictured in 2011. Photo: Andy DarnellPaul Roseby, director of National Youth Theatre, pictured in 2011. Photo: Andy Darnell

The theatre is hosting free walk-in auditions for its summer acting course at the Vancouver Quarter shopping centre in King’s Lynn on Saturday, April 6 from 12pm to 3pm. Young people aged 14 to 25 are eligible to take part.

Successful applicants will follow in the footsteps of NYT alumni including Helen Mirren, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daniel Craig and Matt Smith.

Last autumn the NYT hosted open access sessions for young people in west Norfolk, jointly funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Big Lottery Fund.

Paul Roseby, the NYT’s artistic director, hails from west Norfolk and has produced more than 200 productions showcasing Britain’s best young acting talent and commissioned more than 170 productions, predominantly from young writers.

