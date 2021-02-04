School art teacher’s Norfolk paintings to be shown across Europe

Published: 12:49 PM February 4, 2021

A secondary school art teacher is set to see his Norfolk-inspired artworks exhibited internationally.

Lee Eveson, head of art and photography at Springwood High School in King’s Lynn, is making waves in the art world with his painting using west Norfolk’s beautiful beaches for inspiration.

Beach Life VII, artwork by Lee Eveson inspired by Norfolk beaches. - Credit: Archant

Last year his abstract paintings, inspired by the Norfolk seascape, saw him reach the final 10 out of 2,000 entrants in the nationwide Visual Art Open contest, and he has now been taken on as a client by a company called Little Van Gogh.

The London art brokerage exhibits clients’ work all across Europe.

“They rent, sell and exhibit prestige art by early to mid-career artists in major commercial buildings across London and Europe,” he said.

Lee Eveson, head of art and photography at Springwood High School in King’s Lynn. - Credit: Submitted

“They exhibit a body of original works by one artist, moving it to a new venue, and new audience, every two months. My work will be exhibited and tour in a collection of 11 pieces across the UK, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Germany and Italy.”

Having completed his art degree at both Nottingham Trent and De Montfort universities, Mr Eveson went on to study for his masters at Coventry School of Art.

Beach Life IX, artwork by Lee Eveson inspired by Norfolk beaches. - Credit: Archant

He has been at Springwood, part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust which runs 11 schools across the borough, for eight years.

“My work is based on the landscapes of Norfolk, especially the beach where I spend a lot of time,” he said.

“I have a passion for urban and abstract art and my work is a fusion of both. Many of the paintings are over 50 layers and take about 40 hours each to produce.”

New Dawn XI, artwork by Lee Eveson inspired by Norfolk beaches. - Credit: Archant

This year, he has also entered the Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year, and is working hard on keeping pupils engaged creatively during lockdown.

“I owe a lot of my success to working at Springwood, it is such a vibrant and amazing school,” he said.

Beach Life V, artwork by Lee Eveson inspired by Norfolk beaches. - Credit: Archant

His own personal success could act as their inspiration, as securing representation by Little Van Gogh will be exposing his work to a huge international audience, offering up all kinds of possibilities, judging by the success of other clients.

“Over the last 24 years Little Van Gogh has helped more than 100,000 people to discover the work of over 1,000 international emerging artists across six European countries,” he added.