School's u-turn on Christmas events ban for children for not doing homework

Primary school pupils were left in tears after being told they could not take part in Christmas activities because they had not done their homework or were behind in reading.

Pupils at Howard Junior School in King's Lynn were sent home with letters saying they had been excluded from events including Christmas jumper day and a pantomime.

The school has now been forced to backtrack after an outcry from parents unhappy that their children were unable to join their classmates in festive fun during the last week of term.

Emma Whatley said her 10-year-old daughter Ellie-Mai, who is in Year 5 at the school, had been told she could not take part due to “not reading throughout term and being behind in reading”.

She said: “My daughter came out of school sobbing and when I asked her what had happened she couldn’t speak about it she was so upset.

“We have been in a pandemic the children have not been at school and if she is behind I would appreciate a phone call or email not a letter like this.

“To take Christmas away from children just isn’t fair. We’ve been in a pandemic and children have had a long time off school, but if they are behind it’s in the school’s interest to help them and give them extra support not punish them.

“No child deserves to be punished like this in the year we’ve had.”

Laila-Jade Groom said her daughter Caitlyn, nine, had been punished for not “reading or signing her diary consistently this term”.

“It’s absolutely disgraceful she came home in tears,” she said. “It’s nearly Christmas she shouldn't be penalised for something so silly it’s just not on.

“We do sometimes forget to sign her diary because we have to do it on her phone on the Showbie app but I have got five kids so it is quite hectic in the morning. I’d understand if she was a problem child but she is good as gold at school.

“I have told them she will not be attending for the rest of the term and I will be looking at changing her school.”

Another parent Hannah Geary said she was “disgusted” that her son had been excluded from Christmas jumper day, games day and Rapunzel the Lockdown Pantomime for “not consistently completing homework or reading at home during term”.

She posted on Facebook: “He has only missed one piece of homework and on his report sent out only a few weeks ago his reading age is 16.

“Don't get me wrong school shouldn't be a free for all but this is way over the top especially after the year the kids have had.”

Other Christmas activities have also included Santa visiting classrooms, an online pantomime and Polar Express acting out by staff in costume.

The school said it would not comment on the measures but in a letter to parents following an outcry on social media headteacher Gregory Hill said: “Sadly, a very small amount of parents objected to their child being withdrawn from certain treats, even though they have not earned them.”

He said some pupil letters had been “sent in error and with the wrong activities withdrawn, for which I am sorry if this caused anyone distress".

“We are therefore cancelling all the letters and reinstating all of the activities,” he added.

Howard Junior School, which has 218 pupils and was rated good on its last Ofsted inspection in 2017, is the only school in the Apollo Academies Trust. As well as being headteacher, Mr Hill is also the chief executive of the trust.

Charlotte Jacklin, whose niece is a parent with a daughter who received one of the letters, said: “I have worked in both private and state primary schools and can tell you this is not just highly unusually harsh but actually a really very heartless action that demonstrates a complete lack of educational professionalism."