Community shop offers free school holiday lunches after council scheme stopped
- Credit: Archant
A community shop is providing Easter packed lunches for children after free school meal vouchers for struggling Norfolk families over the holidays were stopped.
Fairstead Community Shop in King’s Lynn is handing out free lunches to families in need and has launched a petition to get Norfolk County Council to reverse its decision.
Emma Brock, who oversees the not-for-profit organisation with four others, said they had been spurred into action because it was "horrible seeing families struggling".
She has urged the council to reconsider bringing back vouchers in future school holidays in line with other local authorities who have continued the scheme, including neighbouring Cambridgeshire.
She said: “Why should parents have to make the hard decision to either keep their children warm or be fed? How can they justify this? We need them to listen."
The Conservative-run council had provided free meal vouchers for holidays since December 2020, but ruled out providing them this Easter saying it needed to use £6.7m of government cash to help a broader range of people.
Explaining why the scheme would not be continuing, Andrew Proctor told a meeting of the council's cabinet: "As leader of the council, I have a responsibility to help as many people as I can who are facing financial hardship.
"This will, of course, include support for children and families eligible for free school meals, but also children and families facing hardship but not in receipt of free school meals, families with younger children, pensioners, people with disabilities, unpaid carers and other vulnerable households in Norfolk."
The council said support was available through the Norfolk Assistance Scheme with calls from families struggling over Easter would be prioritised, while its Big Norfolk Holiday Fun scheme provides fun activities and free lunches for eligible children.
But Ms Brock said many families could not afford to travel to these activities and were missing out compared to those living close by.
"You go 10 miles up the road to Cambridgeshire and they've still got their vouchers," she said.
The government had provided funding for free school meals during the first coronavirus lockdown. It reversed a decision to end it last summer after a campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford.
Ms Brock said: “We will not back down until Norfolk County Council reviews this and changes their minds. Families in Norfolk deserve so much more.”
• More details about the Norfolk Assistance Scheme (NAS) can be found via 0344 8008020
• More information about can be found at fairstead-community-shop.business.site/