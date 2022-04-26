Mother's frustration as son, 12, kept away from classroom since November

Rocky Fletcher (right) pictured with his mum Keeley and two brothers - Credit: Keeley Fletcher

The mother of a 12-year-old boy who has been kept away from the classroom since November has spoken of her son's desperation to go back to school.

Rocky Fletcher is a pupil of Fen Rivers Academy in King's Lynn, part of the Catch-22 charity, but since the autumn has been learning from his home in the town.

The arrangement came following what his mother described as "a mental health breakdown", with Rocky living with a range of complex needs which affect how he copes in a traditional classroom setting.

Since then, the academy has provided his learning remotely, with the academy telling the family it is unable to have him back permanently.

But Keeley Fletcher, who works as the payroll manager at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, says her son is desperate to get back into the classroom and having been working with a mental health nurse had shown signs of improvement.

Rocky Fletcher, who has not had regular face-to-face teaching since November - Credit: Keeley Fletcher

She said: "He is in a much better place now and desperately wants to go back to school.

"It has left me feeling awful, like I am not able to give him what he needs.

"I am frustrated as it is devastating to see him constantly asking when he can go and having no answer for him."

The academy is the sixth different school Rocky has been placed in since the beginning of his school career.

The school, however, says learning remotely is in Rocky's best interest.

Headteacher Amanda Fewkes said: "The pupil hasn't been attending Fen Rivers since November last year, when it was agreed between the school, family CAMHS (children's mental health services) and the local authority that his was in his and his fellow students' best interest to learn remotely.

"During that time, he has been supported with both his education and his social development by the school.

"We have worked hard to bring the student back into the classroom full-time and he has returned on several occasions since November.

"We're committed to supporting the mental health of our people and have recently won awards for our mental health work.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to bring him back permanently; the safety and wellbeing of all our staff and students must be our highest priority."

Efforts have been made to find an alternative school placement for Rocky, but so far five different potential providers have been unable to find a place for him.

Ms Fewke's added: "We continue to support him with his remote learning and have an open dialogue with his family while the local authority looks to place him in a provision that can provide him with the best possible learning environment."

Mrs Fletcher added: "I just want him to get an education but it feels as though nobody wants to help him get back into school."

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “The work we do with individual children, young people, and families is confidential and we don’t believe it would be in their best interests to discuss their specific personal circumstances in public.

“We are aware of this case and we are working with this child’s family and special school to do all we can to ensure he has the best education and support possible.

“Where a child is in need of a school place or education provision, our teams would ensure this is provided in a timely manner.”