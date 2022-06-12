News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Local artist brings splashes of colour to school with murals

David Hannant

Published: 4:26 PM June 12, 2022
Artwork on the walls of Fen Rivers Academy

Artwork on the walls of Fen Rivers Academy - Credit: Nicola Marray-Woods

An artist has brought the walls of a special school to life with a series of stunning murals.

Artist and Forest School leader Nicola Marray-Woods has put her own unique touches on the walls of Fen Rivers Academy in King's Lynn.

A mural at Fen Rivers Academy

A mural at Fen Rivers Academy - Credit: Nicola Marray-Woods

Ms Marray-Woods was enlisted by the Catch-22 education trust, which runs the school, as part of a project to brighten up the site for its pupils.

The Lynn-based artist created murals to match the names of each class at the school including dragons, camels and rhinos.

Dragon mural at Fen Rivers Academy

Dragon mural at Fen Rivers Academy - Credit: Nicola Marray-Woods

The result was a host of eye-catching displays designed to inspire creativity in the school's pupils.

Fen Rivers Academy murals - the considerate camel

Fen Rivers Academy murals - the considerate camel - Credit: Nicola Marray-Woods

Amanda Fewkes, headteacher at Fen Rivers, said: “The new artwork at the Fen Rivers Academy has brightened our classrooms and corridors, creating a stimulating and engaging learning environment which has really helped our students regulate and reflect.”

Fen Rivers Academy murals - the daring dragon

Fen Rivers Academy murals - the daring dragon - Credit: Nicola Marray-Woods

The latest murals are part of an ongoing collaboration between the artist and the academy, which started in 2019.

Fen Rivers Academy murals - the reflective rhino

Fen Rivers Academy murals - the reflective rhino - Credit: Nicola Marray-Woods


King's Lynn News

