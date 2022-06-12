Local artist brings splashes of colour to school with murals
- Credit: Nicola Marray-Woods
An artist has brought the walls of a special school to life with a series of stunning murals.
Artist and Forest School leader Nicola Marray-Woods has put her own unique touches on the walls of Fen Rivers Academy in King's Lynn.
Ms Marray-Woods was enlisted by the Catch-22 education trust, which runs the school, as part of a project to brighten up the site for its pupils.
The Lynn-based artist created murals to match the names of each class at the school including dragons, camels and rhinos.
The result was a host of eye-catching displays designed to inspire creativity in the school's pupils.
Amanda Fewkes, headteacher at Fen Rivers, said: “The new artwork at the Fen Rivers Academy has brightened our classrooms and corridors, creating a stimulating and engaging learning environment which has really helped our students regulate and reflect.”
The latest murals are part of an ongoing collaboration between the artist and the academy, which started in 2019.