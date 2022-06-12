Local artist brings splashes of colour to school with murals

Artwork on the walls of Fen Rivers Academy - Credit: Nicola Marray-Woods

An artist has brought the walls of a special school to life with a series of stunning murals.

Artist and Forest School leader Nicola Marray-Woods has put her own unique touches on the walls of Fen Rivers Academy in King's Lynn.

A mural at Fen Rivers Academy - Credit: Nicola Marray-Woods

Ms Marray-Woods was enlisted by the Catch-22 education trust, which runs the school, as part of a project to brighten up the site for its pupils.

The Lynn-based artist created murals to match the names of each class at the school including dragons, camels and rhinos.

Dragon mural at Fen Rivers Academy - Credit: Nicola Marray-Woods

The result was a host of eye-catching displays designed to inspire creativity in the school's pupils.

Fen Rivers Academy murals - the considerate camel - Credit: Nicola Marray-Woods

Amanda Fewkes, headteacher at Fen Rivers, said: “The new artwork at the Fen Rivers Academy has brightened our classrooms and corridors, creating a stimulating and engaging learning environment which has really helped our students regulate and reflect.”

Fen Rivers Academy murals - the daring dragon - Credit: Nicola Marray-Woods

The latest murals are part of an ongoing collaboration between the artist and the academy, which started in 2019.

Fen Rivers Academy murals - the reflective rhino - Credit: Nicola Marray-Woods



