Academy rated 'good' by Ofsted for first time

A high school has been rated as 'good' by the education watchdog for the first time.

Ofsted inspectors visited King's Lynn Academy (KLA) in May.

In their report they say: "Pupils feel cared for and supported because of leaders’ moral imperative to do what is best for them. Every pupil is made to feel like they belong and that they can achieve."

KLA on Queen Mary Road, which has almost 900 pupils, was rated as requiring improvement in 2018, inadequate in 2016 and as requiring improvement on two previous occasions.

Paul Shanks, chief executive of the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust, of which KLA is part, said: “We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the hard work and determination of the students, staff and KLA community.

"We are proud to be working with such a dedicated and professional team to ensure that our students

receive a good education and look forward to supporting the academy to build on their successes.

“It is clear from the findings that Ofsted recognise how well students are cared for and supported, and that the moral imperative to do what is best for them is key to everything the academy does.”

KLA principal Alan Fletcher said, “We are delighted that the inspection report recognises the significant work of our team in ensuring we offer a good education to all of our students.

"King’s Lynn Academy has not previously been recognised as a good school, and this is a significant achievement for our staff, students and parents.

"Despite this fantastic achievement, we are determined to continue the hard work and for KLA to go

from strength to strength and offer an excellent education to all.”

The inspectors' report added: "Pupils experience lots of success. They are confident to participate in, and contribute to, activities and discussions. Pupils benefit from a safe environment where it is okay to make mistakes."

It said in order to improve, the school needed to ensure curriculum planning was more consistent.

It went on: "In a small minority of subject areas, the curriculum is not as well planned as in other subject areas."