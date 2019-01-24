High school where pupils were ‘rescued from poor curriculum’ sees best ever GCSE results

Alan Fletcher, principle of King's Lynn Academy, outside the school. The school has recorded its best ever English and maths GCSE results. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Secondary school performance in Norfolk improved in the last academic year, and many of the county’s multi-academy trusts have celebrated improvements in their results.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Eastern Multi-Academy Trust, based in King’s Lynn, has welcomed positive results at its secondary schools despite remaining bottom of the table in the multi-academy trust leagues with an average Progress 8 score of -0.42.

King Edward VI Academy improved its Progress 8 score from -0.54 in 2017 to -0.34, while the percentage of pupils achieving grade 5 or higher in English and maths rose from 23pc to 30pc.

While record a Progress score of -0,81, below the national and regional averages, King’s Lynn Academy recorded its best ever English and maths results with 28pc of pupils achieving grade 5 or above in the subjects.

Currently, most pupils at the school study seven subjects at GCSE, which can bring down its Progress 8 score (a measure based progress in eight GCSE subjects).

An Ofsted inspection in October said school leaders “did their best to rescue pupils from a poor-quality curriculum that they inherited in 2017”, with courses with poor teaching and pupil results stopped to “prevent further underachievement”.

Duncan Ramsey, chief executive of the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust, said King’s Lynn Academy’s Progress 8 score “does not capture the strong improvements in a wide range of measures” over the past year.

The Inspiration Trust was the East of England’s top-performing trust with an average Progress 8 score of +0.10 across its five secondary schools.

But there was variance between its schools – the Hewett Academy in Norwich had a Progress score of -0.53, just below the government’s floor standard of -0.5, while Hethersett Academy had a score of +0.32.

Inspiration Trust spokesman James Goffin said: “We are pleased that the latest Department for Education figures show the Inspiration Trust remains the leading schools group operating in Norfolk, which reflects the hard work of our teachers and support staff to help pupils do their very best.

“We are working with other academy groups and council schools on curriculum and teacher development to ensure that as many local schools as possible can say the same in the future.”