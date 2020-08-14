Search

Pupil’s Sandringham date with Queen following A-level success

PUBLISHED: 12:30 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 14 August 2020

Jacob Biran will be presented with the Royal Gold Medal by the Queen at Sandringham following his A-level results. Picture: King Edward VII Academy

A student set to study medicine at Cambridge from September following his A-level success will have another notable date in the future - a date with the Queen.

Matthew Bowen, Katelyn Hall and Aimee-Leigh Cousins celebrated A-level success. Picture: King Edward VII AcademyMatthew Bowen, Katelyn Hall and Aimee-Leigh Cousins celebrated A-level success. Picture: King Edward VII Academy

Jacob Biran, 18, was the winner of the Royal Gold Medal this year for having the best A-level results in the sixth form at King Edward VII Academy in King’s Lynn.

He will be presented with the Royal Gold Medal by Her Majesty, The Queen, at Sandringham next January, after achieving A*’s in maths and physics and As in chemistry and biology.

He said: “I am delighted. It is an award I have been determined to achieve since starting at KES seven years ago. I’ve wanted to be a doctor since I was very young and I’ve always wanted to go to Cambridge University. I would like to thank the whole sixth form team for helping me to achieve my goals”.

MORE: Schools celebrate highfliers amid grading disputes

Other notable successes at the school were Aimee-Leigh Cousins who gained three A’s and will be heading off to Magdalen College at Oxford University to study classics, and Lily Sharratt-Davidson, who gained two A*s, an A and a B, gaining a masters physics course at the University of Edinburgh.

She said: “Because of all the complications this year, I was really unsure of how these results might turn out, however I feel that they are a fair estimate of what I may have achieved if the exams had gone underway.”

Meanwhile Katelyn Hall gained the grades to go to Nottingham University to study for a degree in social work. She said: “I was so nervous to open the email with my results but as soon as I did I felt such a huge weight lifted of my shoulders.”

Matthew Bowen, 18, received two A*’s and an A and will be studying theology and religion at Mansfield College, University of Oxford.

He said: “It has been a long and stressful five months since we left school because of the pandemic, so it was very difficult to imagine what grades I might be awarded. I told myself I would be over the moon if I could just manage to achieve my grade requirements for university (AAA), so to get an A* was an added bonus.”

