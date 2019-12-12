School reveals company which will build its £3.4m extension
PUBLISHED: 10:03 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 12 December 2019
NPS Group
Construction giant Kier has been chosen to build a £3.4m extension to a Norfolk school.
The company was selected by Norfolk County Council deliver the expansion project at Hethersett Junior School, which will facilitate its transformation into an all-through primary school.
The project will include building a single-storey teaching block with eight classrooms, a library and studio hall, as well as minor refurbishments to the existing school and external works including car parking and new play areas.
It will increase the capacity of the school from 240 to 420 places.
Building work is expected to begin before the end of the year and is scheduled to be completed in autumn 2020.
Mark Dady, managing director at Kier Regional Building Eastern, said: "We're very happy to have been selected to deliver the extension at Hethersett Primary School to provide much-needed improvements and space for additional pupils."