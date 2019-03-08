Search

See how Norfolk's 11-year-olds did in SATs exams

PUBLISHED: 17:17 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 05 September 2019

How did pupils in Norfolk perform in the 2019 key stage two SATs exams? Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

How did pupils in Norfolk perform in the 2019 key stage two SATs exams? Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Reading, writing and maths knowledge among 11-year-olds in Norfolk has held steady in the latest set of exam results.

Provisional results for the 2019 key stage two SATs, sat by year six pupils in May, were released by the Department for Education (DfE) on Thursday.

Of the 9,270 pupils who sat exams in Norfolk, 59pc reached the expected standards in reading, writing and maths while 7pc reaching the higher standard in all subjects.

Girls performed slightly better than boys, with 64pc achieving the expected standards and 9pc reaching the higher standard compared with 55pc and 6pc of boys respectively.

The provisional data put Suffolk slightly ahead, with 61pc of the 8,021 pupils who sat the exams achieving expected standards in all three subjects and 8pc reaching the higher standard, including 10pc of girls.

The subject breakdown for Norfolk showed that 69pc of pupils met expected standards in reading. The total in grammar, punctuation and spelling was 71pc and in maths it was 74pc.

Compared with provisional figures for last year's results, when 8,834 pupils sat the exams, the figures show a slight fall in reading (down from 71pc) but a four percentage point jump in maths results.

The rate of pupils reaching a higher standard were 23pc in reading (down from 25pc in 2018), 26pc in grammar, punctuation and spelling (up from 24pc) and 21pc in maths (up from 18pc).

While boys and girls recorded similar results in maths, boys lagged behind in reading (where 64pc achieved the expected standard compared with 74pc of girls) and grammar, punctuation and spelling (66pc of boys versus 76pc of girls).

The results are still awaiting validation, with the revised results set to be released in the new year.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children's services at Norfolk County Council, said: "I am very pleased that today's results show that maths results have continued to improve for the second year running at key stage two.

"Nationally, performance in reading slipped, and this is reflected in Norfolk's results too.

"Improvement at key stage two continues to be a challenge in the county but we are offering extra support to schools where it is needed to further improve performance."

