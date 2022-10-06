Education boss to stand down after 40 years of public service

Chris Snudden, who is retiring as director of learning at Norfolk County Council after 40 years of public service - Credit: Norfolk County Council

A leading figure in the region's education system is set to retire at Christmas after 40 years of public service.

Chris Snudden, director of learning and inclusion at Norfolk County Council, will retire from the role in December.

Her retirement comes after four decades of public service and 26 years of working in education in Norfolk.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children's services, said: "Her knowledge and enthusiasm have been a huge benefit across the education system over many years.

"On behalf of Norfolk County Council, I would like to say how grateful all her colleagues are for her professionalism and commitment to Norfolk's schools and children, particularly supporting the education system through the response to the Covid pandemic.

"On a personal level, I have really valued her advice and guidance and wish her an excellent retirement.

"Chris is one of four service directors working for the executive director of children's services. Decisions on the future of the role will be considered alongside local priorities and national reforms."